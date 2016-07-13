Humboldt County Fair race track rail deemed unsafe

State says inner rail isn’t safe and has been an issue for the past three years; safety steward to inspect fair’s fail on July 24

The inner rail of the Humboldt County Fairgrounds race track is unsafe and has to be replaced.

That’s the conclusion of a California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) safety steward who said the rail is out of compliance with a state racing regulation regarding height and the condition of its surface.

The rail was installed about 20 years ago at a cost of approximately $100,000.

Last year, the CHRB’s Tom McCarthy stated in a report to CHRB commissioners that the rail “has been an issue for the past three years and its condition is not improving.

“The crew of the fairgrounds works hard to make the rail compliant each year, but it has reached the point of being unsafe regardless of the effort made,” wrote McCarthy in his report to the CHRB at the conclusion of the 2015 racing meet. “If the rail is in the same condition at the 2016 inspection as it had been for the 2015 inspection, it will be my recommendation that the track not pass the pre-meet review.”

Fairgrounds general manager Richard Conway did not answer questions about the rail from The Enterprise. The three-year-old rail issue has never been raised publicly during the fair board’s meetings during Conway’s tenure as GM which began three years ago.

The fair association is currently selling raffle tickets asking supporters to help fund the rail and replacement of the roofs on the Arlington Avenue barns that house race horses for the six-day racing meet. The fair held a raffle last year and raised over $45,000 to improve the lighthouse that sits empty at the front gate and install new iron gates and signage, as well as update ticket booths.

While McCarthy stated to the CHRB in 2015 that the rail had to be improved for this year’s meet set for August, a lot is riding on McCarthy’s inspection of the rail on July 24.

“The rail has not yet been inspected for the 2016 meet,” stated CHRB’s spokesperson Mike Marten on Tuesday. “This means the rail has not been approved for the 2016 meet at this time.”

In February, however, according to emails from McCarthy to the fair’s Conway, the safety steward said the the state “would be willing to work with the Humboldt County Fair using the existing rail for the 2016 meet.

“This willingness is based on the understanding that your board will have a new rail installed for the 2017 meet,” said McCarthy.

“The rail sustained further fatigue during the 2015 race meet,” said the CHRB’s Marten. “In January, we had a discussion with Richard Conway and expressed our concern once again.”

As to how much replacing the inner rail on the half-mile track will cost, Marten said he does not have an estimate. In the late 1990s, a fiberglass rail was replaced with the current aluminum rail with a price tag of approximately $100,000. The fair association paid for the expensive improvement by obtaining state funds, local loans and grants. However, Michael Villante with the Australian company Global Barrier Systems told The Enterprise Wednesday that his company’s premium PVC rail would cost approximately $50,000, not including labor. Similar PVC rails have been installed at other California racetracks in recent years. The PVC system has a 20-year guarantee, is movable and features a “kick-out” safety mechanism, said Villante.

Meanwhile, there is potentially some good news for the fair’s racing meet this week. On Wednesday (past this week’s edition) the CHRB’s Race Dates Committee met for the second time to haggle out racing dates for 2017. Ferndale has lobbied for exclusive race dates for years and Golden Gate Fields is now proposing that Ferndale receive one week of lucrative unoverlapped race dates next year if the CHRB gives the Bay Area track September racing dates which, up until this year, were raced at the San Joaquin County Fair. Stockton ended its 140-year race meet in 2015. The California Authority of Racing Fairs wants Ferndale to end its meet on Labor Day weekend in 2017. The most recent Golden Gate Fields proposal would have Ferndale finishing its meet on August 27.