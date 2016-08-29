Current fair race meet overshadowed by concerns about future

Racing officials indicate without at least one week of exclusive race dates in 2017, fair will close

From the August 25, 2016 print edition

By Daniel Ross

Enterprise contributor

The only certainty to emerge from the latest California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) race dates committee meeting — held at Del Mar race track on Monday — is that an agreement on next year’s racing calendar in Northern California will have to come before the next committee meeting in September. If, by then, a consensus still hasn’t been reached between the various parties involved in the currently hamstrung talks, the CHRB will allocate race dates “arbitrarily,” warned CHRB chairman, Chuck Winner, testily, as he drew the meeting to an abrupt close after two hours of stalled negotiations.

As for whether Humboldt County Fair runs next year un-overlapped with any other Northern California track — a huge revenue winner for the track, but a potential revenue drain on the industry as a whole — the door, it seems, remains ajar to possibly one week of racing next year without overlap, rather than the full two-weeks.

Before the meeting, each party was asked to come to the table with proposals not just for 2017 but for the next three years, to mirror a three-year agreement recently thrashed out for Southern California.

While the intent behind the three-year agreement was to shore up a little long-term stability in Northern California racing circles, the sheer number of different proposals made for much confusion, with a number of figures taking pains to point out the complicated “jigsaw puzzle” like nature of the deliberations.

The California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF) put forth a proposal that would afford Humboldt County Fair two weeks of racing with no overlap for each of the next three years. Though Larry Swartzlander, CARF chief operating officer, conceded that he was amenable to an offer whereby Humboldt County Fair receives only one week of racing next year without overlap. Without any un-overlapped racing, warned Swartzlander, the Humboldt County Fair meet would have to shut down.

“Give us some relief,” he pleaded, to the CHRB commissioners.

By comparison, the commissioners and representatives for Golden Gate Fields fielded proposals that would see Humboldt County Fair race completely overlapped for each of the next three years. Looking at next year alone, the commissioners proposed that Humboldt County Fair and Golden Gate run simultaneously, with the two-week meet at Ferndale beginning either the 16th or the 23rd of August. Representatives from Golden Gate floated the possibility that next year’s Humboldt County Fair runs for two weeks beginning August 16, its first week overlapped with Sonoma County Fair, and its second week overlapped with Golden Gate.

At prior race dates committee meetings, representatives for Golden Gate had tossed into the mix the possibility that Golden Gate acquire the two weeks of racing formerly held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds—which were given to Alameda County Fair this year—in order to afford Humboldt County Fair an exclusive week of racing between August 23 and August 29.

At Monday’s meeting, Stronach Group representative Scott Daruty took umbrage with CARF’s proposed calendar, which would see Golden Gate closed for racing for roughly four months between June and October each year.

“I don’t think we could economically stay open for four months without any live racing,” Daruty said. He did, however, throw Humboldt County Fair a bone. He said that, in the event next year’s calendar resembles this year’s, Golden Gate would still be open to the idea of losing a week of racing in August in order that Humboldt runs un-overlapped for at least one week next year.

“We’re trying to figure out how do we make this industry sustainable in Northern California,” he said, before suggesting that the issue of overlapped racing at Humboldt County Fair was a minor concern when looking at the broader picture. “Let’s get together and try to solve the big problems, and then, I think, the little things will fall into place,” he said.

With Humboldt County Fair General Manager Richard Conway busy running the current fair and race meet, which started last week, the fair association’s pro bono attorney Jim Morgan represented the Ferndale track’s interests at the meeting. Morgan stressed how Humboldt could not survive economically without at least a week of racing un-overlapped, and host status for the time it is overlapped.

“We do not want to join the graveyard of other facilities like Stockton, Vallejo, Fairplex, Bay Meadows and others,” he said. “I understand that Golden Gate has problems,” he added. “But dog-gone it, this fair’s been around for 120 years. This community depends on this fair.”

Wranglings over the 2017 racing calendar in Northern California have been ongoing for months. At a CARF meeting at Sacramento all the way back in February, Conway made the motion to run next year’s Humboldt County Fair between August 23 and September 4 – dates that would have cost the track revenue, what with most students in Humboldt County having already returned to school. To offset that lost revenue, the motion included a caveat—one that received unanimous support—that the dates not overlap with any other race track in Northern California. While his motion had already run-aground only a few months later, the issue of overlapped racing at the Ferndale track certainly hasn’t.

Come the next race dates committee meeting in less than a month, the time for talking will be over. By then, if no final decision has been agreed upon—at least for next year, let alone the next three—the board will decide who gets what dates, said Winner, one of a number of commissioners visibly agitated by the lack of progress made among the assembled parties.

“Try and get this damn thing resolved,” he chided, at the meeting’s close. “This board can’t get this humpty dumpty together if you guys aren’t willing to work together.”