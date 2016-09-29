Ferndale school district trustee seeks permit for existing marijuana operation

From the September 29, 2016 print edition

Ferndale Unified School District trustee Cory Nunes has registered an existing commercial marijuana growing operation with the county of Humboldt. Nunes was seated on the school board last December after no one challenged him for the open seat. Nunes is a “general contractor” who operates Cory Nunes Construction.

The commercial marijuana grow is located on River Bar Road in Hydesville, according to Nunes’ Commercial Cannabis Activity Registration Form filed with the county in early August. As to how long the commercial marijuana operation has been in existence, Nunes’ application states the location has been “in operation long enough to be in good standing.” Nunes states on the application that he is the business owner. The name of the property owner as of July 28, 2016 was listed as Sharon Holt of Fortuna. A call to Holt on Wednesday was not returned.

On Wednesday morning, Nunes — also a Ferndale youth football coach — said he had no comment on the grow or his application with the county. Nunes’ father, Steve, is running for mayor in the city of Ferndale.

Growers who have commercial marijuana activities established prior to January 1, 2016 have until the end of the year to submit registration forms to the county in an effort to seek priority processing of any state license applications. The state is in the process of creating its own licensing structure following the passage of the Medical Marijuana Regulatory and Safety Act in the state legislature last year. The state system is expected to go online by 2018. Growers will have to have a local permit and state permit to be legal at that time.

Elanah Adler, a planner with the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department, said Nunes has applied for a Conditional Use Permit for the parcel for an outdoor commercial cannabis cultivation of 43,560 square feet (one acre) — the maximum outdoor size allowed by the act. Ferndale schools chief Jack Lakin didn’t acknowledge a request for comment for this story. School board president Stephanie Koch also did not respond to a request for comment.