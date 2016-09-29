How’s it growing?

Editorial from the September 29, 2016 print edition

Were we shocked to learn that Ferndale school trustee Cory Nunes has registered a marijuana operation in business “long enough to be in good standing,” according to his application to the county as he seeks a permit?

Nope.

Lately, it seems as if we are one of only a handful of legitimate businesses around these parts that are perhaps foolish enough to play by the rules and earn an honest living — we’re hustling a tired old tax-paying weekly newspaper that still prints in black and white and sells for a dollar, knowing its days are numbered.

Will there be push back on this week’s front-page story? Of course. Fellow growers will rally around their man and do the usual bashing of this paper. Haters gonna hate. But when a public official, responsible for overseeing the schools that we allow our precious children to attend, admits that he’s the owner of a commercial pot operation, that’s newsworthy.

However, there’s a bigger issue at hand. Who are we as a community? Who are we as supposed role models to our youth? Who are we as supposed law-abiding, tax-paying citizens? After covering Ferndale for more than two decades, your editor laughs at herself now as she looks back at attempting to hold public officials to a standard that our law and democracy require. Public meeting laws mean nothing when certain individuals have been illegally earning their living for who knows how long. How do we as a community tell our youth to abide by a “drug-free school zone?” How do we tell them to obey the laws we have established and the school rules that a school board implements? We are dripping in hypocrisy. Do we get to pick and choose which laws we adhere to?

It’s up to you, Ferndale. If the majority is willing to turn the other cheek and look the other way, so be it. Let’s just be honest with our children. More than ever, it is “all about us,” but who are we?