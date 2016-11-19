From our November 17, 2016 print edition

Measure Lakin

Memo to: Jack Lakin Ferndale Unified School District Superintendent From: The Ferndale Enterprise

Dear Jack:

It’s been more than a week since you learned that the $4.8 million proposed school bond that you have been “vigorously” promoting was a no-go. You barely mentioned the school district’s defeat at last week’s school board meeting, except for graciously thanking the voters of the community who made the effort to cast their opinions. We thought perhaps you had turned over a new leaf after voters spoke and handed you a humbling message. We were wrong. It was business as usual when we opened up Sunday’s Times-Standard. http://www.times-standard.com/opinion/20161112/whats-next-for-ferndales-schools

You just couldn’t help it, could you?

Rather than taking the high road with a look to the future and the fact that you probably will be returning to district voters — attempting again to pass perhaps a smaller bond — you decided to insult the majority of voters who said no to the district’s bond proposal.

In your opinion piece Sunday in the county’s daily newspaper (we should note for the record, you didn’t provide your commentary for this community newspaper to print), you blamed the defeat of Measure L on the “intense negativity by a few, who unfortunately had a significant impact on a majority of the voters.” We asked you on Monday who were those “few.” As usual, mum was the word. Are you referring to two former and well-respected school board members who wrote letters to this editor? If so, we’re not sure where the “negativity” was in their well-composed, thought out, reasonable and logical letters that both provided reasons why they were against the bond and solutions for the future. Or, are you referring to the parents of four Ferndale High School graduates who live across the street from the high school and exercised their First Amendment rights with a home-made plywood sign, as opposed to the Yes on L committee mailing slick flyers, making phone calls, erecting banners, using social media, your vast email list and — let’s not forget — your late-night texts urging a yes vote? Perhaps you are referring to this newspaper and its award-winning coverage of an array of issues and public agencies in Ferndale. Let us note: The Enterprise never editorialized about the bond or made a recommendation on how voters should vote. What we did do is what we’ve done for more than two decades now: show up at every school board meeting — often the only member of the public in the audience — and cover the district “vigorously,” . . . the good, the bad and the ugly. What you haven’t done is take us up on our standing invitation — that all other administrators in the past two-decades-plus have done — written a column with your message to our readers at no charge to the district.

Maybe you are referring to two ads bought by local business owners and placed in this paper opposing the size of the bond. The Yes on Measure L committee could have bought ads in Ferndale’s newspaper but chose not to since (tongue firmly planted in cheek) everyone knows, no one reads The Enterprise.

It is demeaning to the 550 voters that said no to the bond, as of the election night tally, for you to blame a “few” for “impacting” the majority of the voters. We’d like to think those 550 voters are independent thinking residents of the the school district who took the time to research the issue, look at all sides and come to their own conclusion. A “vigorous opposition” — your words not ours — was not mounted. You’re lucky it wasn’t. The message would have been even more clear to you and the district’s trustees on the morning after.

You also stated in Sunday’s op-ed piece that you were “unclear of what sense of satisfaction or accomplishment” there was for those who opposed Measure L. Again, your words, not ours. Let us make it clear for you. Those who opposed the $4.8 million bond measure didn’t derive a “sense of satisfaction” or “accomplishment” from the decision by voters. After many, many discussions with them (we highly recommend you pick up the phone, go to the local coffee shop or mingle in the community and do the same), those opposed are invested in this community. They own homes here, unlike you. They own businesses here, unlike you. They volunteer in their community, unlike you. And, they are troubled by a multitude of decisions that have been made by you and your board for many years.

Here’s The Enterprise’s top ten list of why the bond failed.

1. Lack of transparency: We asked many times who was on the Measure L committee. Unlike the committee in 1999 that managed to get a $1.1 million bond passed after a $2.2 million bond measure failed, the Measure L committee was top secret. Why? We have no idea. You forced us to go into the county elections office and look up the committee’s official filing papers. Turns out the district’s business manager was the treasurer and the mailing address was your step-father and former Ferndale superintendent Charlie Lakin’s house.

2. Size matters: The $4.8 million bond was the largest out of six local school bonds on the ballot. The bond was too big. The old bond isn’t paid off and uncertainty about the Necessary Small School Funding for the high school made voters wary. It didn’t help matters when you refused to obey the California Public Records Act last year when we requested emails. Your actions caused the district in January to write out a check for $5,500 to our lawyer after you forced us to go to court to make you adhere to the law. Amazing how in the batch of emails that you didn’t want to turn over, you told the district’s hired Sacramento lobbyist — who is attempting to secure about $500,000 annually for Ferndale High in small school funding — that you “were not quite ready” to have discussions with the school board or the community about the possibility of losing the critical funding forever. That email conversation took place during an attempt last May to badger four out of five trustees to vote to put a bond on the ballot. (The two who wouldn’t be bullied by your efforts, wanted to put a bond on the ballot but only if two-thirds of the district’s voters affirmed it, reasoning that taking on $9 million in debt — principal plus interest — better be a decision of a super-majority of the community.) We’d like to think that an administrator should be honest and forthcoming with the community and his board about the very real possibility that the high school might in 2018 lose the critical funding. We applaud you paying the lobbyist $1,100 a month to hopefully secure the funding and we are optimistic that the money will be funds well spent. But in the meantime, be upfront and communicative. We can handle it.

3. Closed shop: When the state recently changed how it hands out funds to school districts, it provided local communities a chance to step up and voice its priorities regarding its schools. The Local Control Accountability Plan’s (LCAP) benchmark is inclusion of the community regarding how it wants millions of dollars in state funding spent. While other administrators trekked to service groups and chamber of commerce meetings, put signs up on school marquees advertising LCAP stakeholder input meetings and used local media to seek all the input they possibly could, you blocked the public. You handpicked those that would be on the district’s LCAP committee and even went so far as to not let this editor attend an LCAP meeting at the high school. During the first round of LCAP meetings a few years ago, parents, teachers and community members packed the board room to complain about your handling of the LCAP process. Instead of changing your ways, you dug in deeper. We’ll never forget that one LCAP “meeting” where you talked to a room of empty chairs after conveniently “forgetting” to let the public know about the meeting. How’s your closed shop method working for you?

4. Mixed messages: Congratulations on the elementary school recently being awarded $2 million to help boost student achievement. You put your name on the bottom of the grant application, explaining to the state why test scores were low and ideas to help improve them — even going so far as stating that local families are “subject to multiple stresses, including chronic and crisis-induced poverty, dysfunction and violence.” And yet, when this newspaper reported on your grant application and what you wrote in the application, you went on the defense. Once again, you used your email list on a Sunday afternoon to defend the school against the state’s identification as one of the lowest five percent of the state’s elementary schools designated as a Program Improvement School. You don’t get to dance at two weddings. We’re sorry you didn’t like the state’s designation of the low-performing elementary school, but it doesn’t sit well when you take the public funds while criticizing the hand that feeds you.

5. Expand your horizons: When former superintendent Sam Garamendi first arrived in Ferndale and bought a home right across the street from the high school, the first public service he entered was literally a shi**y deal. We’ll never forget that pet parade when Garamendi picked up a shovel and walked behind the last entrant and scooped like he was the grand marshal. Garamendi consequently came to chamber meetings and got involved in the town’s affairs. When you appeared at the now infamous Ferndale Chamber of Commerce meeting a few weeks ago, it was only the second time in six years that you had attended. Not the best plan to come with your handouts and your hand out when addressing business people who volunteer to make a wide assortment of events happen in Ferndale and never turn away a student seeking donations for school events. When it was clear you didn’t want to answer some hard questions at the meeting, it resonated with those in the room that you were not open and transparent as you departed with questions still flying. The one trustee that tagged along, was equally as rude. Bad play, coach. The chamber meets weekly. Drop in once in awhile and support the businesses that support your district.

6. Wish list: Let’s face it. The district’s wide-ranging list of items targeted for repair, rebuilding, renovation and construction was too ambitious. Everyone understands that both schools need upgraded and accessible restrooms. Roof repairs, mechanical system replacement and ADA accessibility issues need to be made. Renovating administrative offices? Parking lot rehabilitation? Classroom renovation/reconfiguration? Perhaps not. Spending capital funds on technology that will be outdated long before any bond has gotten out of the gate? Let’s at least make sure that our high school funding is intact before we get anymore ambitious, or at the very least, hear the district’s plan on what it will do if it loses approximately ten percent of its budget if the high school funding disappears. Communicate.

7. Gone to pot: While the community is to blame for having only two residents step up to fill the two empty spots on the board last winter, thereby foregoing an election, having a pot grower on the board does not sit well. Trustee Cory Nunes has admitted to being a pot grower PRIOR to the start of the county’s medical marijuana cultivation permitting process. Note the irony of this week’s front page photo. How do we expect students not to wear hats inside school buildings, to follow the rules, and be drug free when a pot grower is sitting on the board? Recreational pot may have just been approved by voters, but it is not legal for minors, illegal federally and wasn’t legal when Nunes decided to become a school trustee and take the oath of office.

8. Fine print: While the state passed a massive building bond a week ago that will allow for some matching funds for local school districts, we will never know if Ferndale would have ever received a penny. It didn’t receive a dime in promised matching funds in 2000, simply because the district wasn’t large enough and not in a growth pattern (see the June 1, 2000 Enterprise.) In your Sunday op-ed piece, you stated the district “missed out on an additional $2.3 million dollars of state matching funds.” Not correct. Words matter, Jack. It missed out on the opportunity. But, as we said, we will never know.

9. The devil is in the details: And, while we’re on the subject of fine print, we applaud former trustee Emil Feierabend and current trustee Jerry Hansen for previously attempting to take out any language in the bond related to improvements for sports facilities. The two said that sports facility improvements should be paid for by fundraisers and not put into a long-term debt. Feierabend hadn’t even made it home when you advised the new board to put the language allowing bond proceeds to be spent on sports facility improvements back into fine print. Bad move.

10. Mixed bag: There are a multitude of other reasons the people we talked to voted against the bond. The list is too long for us to print. It includes subjects such as the handling of the racial-taunting of visiting football teams by Ferndale fans. (Remember, you denied an incident even happened only to have to fess up after we discovered your apology letter to another high school? Remember when you said you wouldn’t protest the North Coast Section’s probation punishment only to find an email you wrote to the section contesting the probation?) Or how about the handling of the lamb-killing incident and the football player that was responsible? Or, how about the handling of that under-age drinking party right across the street from your office. Despite photos on social media, eye-witnesses and testimony by football players at the party, the game must go on. A learning opportunity certainly missed. We could continue, but this editorial is already too long.

Here’s the good news, for those of you that are still with us. Despite the only few future school board agenda items mentioned at last week’s meeting including that of deciding which trustees hand out diplomas at graduation, a small community group of business owners, civic leaders and former school board members have begun talking informally about supporting a smaller bond next year. We recommend that you and trustees get on board and accept the help and guidance of those in the community that have a better read then you do. These community members have raised children in the district, supported students’ educational needs through donations and scholarships, and celebrated our students’ successes. They are willing to roll up their sleeves and back a bond that won’t leave our children with massive debt but will allow them to learn in an affordable environment. We hope you and trustees look forward, stop blaming others, and accept their help. See you at the December 14 school board meeting (7 pm in the Mabel Lowry Library at the high school) and, of course, go, Wildcats!