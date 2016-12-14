Marvin Bertlesen named grand marshal of 24th annual Ferndale Lighted Tractor Parade

From the December 8, 2016 print edition

By Susan Combes

Enterprise contributor

Marvin Bertlesen is proud to say he’s worked hard all his life.

“When I was five or six, my dad said it was time to go out and work with the men,” he said. In a year or two he was milking the family cows. “I worked hard all my life and I still work every day.”

At 81, he’s tall, lean, agile, with the strong, battered hands of a man who’s known at least his fair share of manual labor. Although he hasn’t milked since he sold off the herd in 1988, he still works daily at the various tasks needed to keep a farm running. And a lot of the time, he’s gladly doing the work to help out someone else.

“Somebody comes along and wants something done, it motivates me,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of work lined up.”

But when the 24th annual Ferndale Christmas Lighted Tractor Parade rolls up Main Street at 6 pm Sunday, December 18, Marvin won’t be working. As the patriarch of the Bertlesen family, he’s being honored as the 2016 parade grand marshal and will occupy the seat of honor on the float. Celebrating the family’s Danish heritage, the float will depict a typical Danish Christmas celebration with the family gathered around a traditional Christmas tree. The parade starts at 6 pm sharp — or whenever we get done milkin’ — and will head up Main Street from Ocean to the high school. Entries will be judged from 4:30 to 5:30 pm on Francis Street and in the parking lot at the Ferndale Community Center. Prizes will be handed out as the floats pass the viewing stand in front of the Hotel Ivanhoe.

Marvin’s grandparents, Martin and Alma Bertlesen (she’s kin to Ferndale’s Jacobsen family) came to Ferndale from Denmark in 1902, and by 1919 they had bought the ranch where Marvin still lives. In Denmark, the family was referred to as landsmen, meaning they lived in rural areas and certainly would have milked dairy cows. When Martin passed away, Marvin’s dad, Herman, took his dad’s place on the milking stool. Marvin’s mom, Gertrude, was a Branstetter. As a young man, Marvin wasn’t able to immediately step into a dairyman’s boots.

“The Army drafted me and I went to Korea at 23,” he said. “The ranch got rented out and I couldn’t get back in so I drove heavy equipment, hauled all over the state of California.”

He married in 1960 and by 1970 he was back on the ranch, milking about 100 head, a mix of Guernsey, Jersey and Holstein cows. During much of that time, he also worked at the Humboldt Creamery. Marvin milked at 3 am, went to work, came home to milk again at 3 pm and sometimes made it back to the creamery. He was proud to be both a director and a producer while managing his dairy at home. But it was not to last. Neither of his sons, Kipp and Bobby, or daughter Tina, were interested in taking over the dairy and in 1988 the cows were sold and the dairy leased out. But just because he wasn’t milking twice a day didn’t mean Marvin wasn’t working and helping anybody who needed it. He drove truck for Bob Chambers Logging, took care of aging, ailing family members and then went back to work for himself doing all kinds of things. The morning of his interview he’d finished breakfast by 6:30 am and was hauling hay for a neighbor. The afternoon found him under the hood of a friend’s farm truck and wrenching on his ‘67 Kenworth flatbed.

Marvin has seven grandkids. His oldest son Kipp and wife Katrina have a son, Devin, while Bobby has Megan and Michael and with wife Jennifer has Matthew and Missie Mae. Daughter Tina Conti has Travis and Kylie. And Megan has just given birth to the first of the next generation — the sixth here in this country.

The Ferndale Tractor Parade is open to tractor or horse drawn entries only. Participants will compete for Best Overall, the Howard and Cecelia Larson Memorial, sponsored by The Ivanhoe: Barb, Dave and Lino Mogni; Carol Larson and Family; Erik and Kirk Vodopals and Tonya Smith. Other categories are Most Christmas Spirit, the Earl Ambrosini Memorial, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors; Best Animal Entry, the Harlan Detlefsen Memorial, sponsored by Ferndale Veterinary; Best Lights, sponsored by Rings Pharmacy; Oldest Tractor, by The Farm Shop; Most Original, by Ferndale Clothing; Best Animation, by The Emporium; Best Junior Entry, the Les Martin Memorial, by the family of Les Martin; Judge’s Choice, by Hindley Ranch; Best Christmas Theme, by Tri Counties Bank. Contact Carol Larson, 362-6281, or Rick Phillis, 496-4475, for additional information.