Fair manager’s gamble puts 2017 fair into Labor Day

From the December 21, 2016 print edition

Humboldt County Fair General Manager Richard Conway placed a bet on the fair’s 2017 dates that returned very little last Thursday when the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) sealed the fair’s dates as August 23—September 4.

Conway made the motion — at a February 2 meeting of the public entity that helps put on the fair’s racing meet — to move to Labor Day weekend and operate when most county students during the second week of the fair are back in school. He made the motion at a California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF) Live Racing committee meeting to move later in the year with an asterisk that the fair should get lucrative stand-alone dates. CARF, however, doesn’t decide when fairs and other race tracks can race. And, historically, CARF — when it comes to the decision-making hour — has not advocated for Ferndale to run its racing dates “unoverlapped.”

The CHRB decides racing dates, and, as history has shown, other racing “stakeholders” don’t want Ferndale to be the only racetrack running in prime August dates in Northern California because the industry as a whole loses money. Simply put, Ferndale is too small and its handle too weak to be granted “host” status for two weeks and benefit the most from the satellite-wagering that goes on in the northern part of the state.

Those stakeholders weighed in big time with the state racing board and by the time CHRB commissioners decided the issue primarily at their November 17 meeting, it was too late for Conway to do a “do-over” on his risky gamble. Ferndale had given up its “always in August” dates.

At last Thursday’s meeting of the CHRB, as reported would happen in several earlier editions of The Enterprise, commissioners sealed Ferndale’s dates in a matter of minutes, confirming an announcement from the Sonoma County Fair on when it will run — which in turn finalized Ferndale’s dates.

Conway, when reached earlier in the month, told The Enterprise that he had no comment on the situation until the CHRB officially finalized the dates, which it did last Thursday. He did not respond to a list of questions emailed to him this week. Fair association board members and the board’s pro-bono counsel also did not respond.

The association did pay its marketing firm to issue a press release that was not provided to The Enterprise. The Times-Standard published the news release, which stated that Conway and the board of directors are “confident the fair will be as strong as ever.” The release also stated that the junior livestock program will “likely” move to the first week of the fair.

Directors have cancelled their December regular monthly meeting, according to the fair’s Lisa Hindley.

On the fair’s Facebook page, more than 30 people commented on the dates’ change. The majority were displeased with the date change.

“Many people are out of town Labor Day weekend,” said Lori LaMar. “Labor Day weekend seems like a bad choice,” said Wendy Head-Chapman. “You will have difficulty getting teenage workers too.”

“What happened to always in August?” asked Patrick Rutherford.

In the fair’s press release, former board president Dave Mogni stated that the LA County Fair and Fresno County Fair have traditionally run successful programs in October when schools are underway.

The only time Ferndale managed to obtain lucrative racing dates as the only racing entity during running in the north was in 2010 — that 4-3 decision by the CHRB brought a windfall of racing revenue to the fair. In 2011-2015, Ferndale managed to negotiate a side deal with Golden Gate Fields (GGF) — the Bay Area track that runs during the same dates as Ferndale — to provide it with some extra subsidies. Conway lost those subsidies this year, approximately $140,000, when the fair failed to cement the agreement with Golden Gate Fields. In August of 2015, a GGF spokesperson stated at a CHRB meeting that it wouldn’t pay Ferndale the subsidy anymore. The Humboldt County Fair, almost a year later, attempted to protest GGF’s decision to the CHRB, but had no ground to stand on, according to the CHRB’s legal counsel.

(Disclosure: The Enterprise editor/publisher is married to the fair’s former general manager.)