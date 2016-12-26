Police chief says no to pot festival planned for Humboldt County Fairgrounds

From the December 21, 2016 print edition

It appears that the Humboldt County Cup — a cannabis competition scheduled for January 21, 2017 at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds — may have been snuffed out by Ferndale’s police chief.

Chief Bret Smith said that he met with the fairgrounds general manager, Richard Conway, and has informed him the proposed activities are “inconsistent with state and local law.” Emails to the event’s organizer and to Conway were not returned by this edition’s deadline.

“My concerns were the following,” stated Smith in an email to The Enterprise. “Smoking marijuana in public is still prohibited under Proposition 64,” wrote the chief, referring to the proposition legalizing recreational marijuana passed by state voters in November. “Use/smoking marijuana and/or its by-products within 1,000 feet of a school. Smoking in or around publically-owned buildings/facilities. Ferndale City ordinance prohibiting dispensing (selling, giving away, etc.) marijuana.”

Smith said that he has advised the event organizer that he cannot recommend or “sign-off” on the event moving forward. “I have suggested they pursue activities that conform to state and local law or consider an alternative venue/location for the event,” said the chief.

After Main Street resident Richard Hooley raised concerns about the event at the November Ferndale City Council meeting, the chief was asked by Mayor Don Hindley to meet with the organizer and fairgrounds staff. Event organizer Matthew David Smith-Caggiano said to The Enterprise on November 28 that “people are able to ‘smoke’ cannabis anywhere in California where smoking of tobacco can occur.

“Our security will be enforcing any medical or adult use of cannabis on the fairgrounds to be directed in a designated area only. The designated area will be away from other general public areas.”

Smith-Caggiano was asked recently to remove the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce logo from its social media sites after the event erroneously stated the chamber was a sponsor. Smith-Caggiano in response said he was only attempting to drive business to Ferndale’s lodging and eating establishments.

Meanwhile, on the Humboldt County Cup Facebook page and the cup’s website, tickets as of Wednesday were still being advertised for sale with a contest entry deadline of December 15. Live music is planned for the event, as well as vendors. The fairgrounds and its management found themselves in a similar situation with the city of Ferndale in October of 2014 after they approved a rap concert, only to have the chief refuse to sign off on a liquor license, citing concerns over security.