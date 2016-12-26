School board elects marijuana grower as president on 3-2 vote; Cory Nunes on board for one year

From the December 21, 2016 print edition

A commercial medical marijuana grower was elected last week as the president of the Ferndale Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Cory Nunes, who has applied for a permit from the county of Humboldt to operate an existing one-acre Hydesville grow operation, was seated on the board last November after running unopposed. Nunes replaces long-time board president Stephanie Koch. Nunes was nominated by trustee Kenny Richardson.

Koch was nominated initially for the seat of president but she first took a vote on Nunes’ nomination. Koch voted for Nunes. Nunes voted against himself. Trustees JoLynn Jorgensen and Kenny Richardson voted for Nunes. Trustee Jerry Hansen voted against Nunes. Koch was then elected board clerk on a 4-1 vote with Hansen again dissenting. Nunes immediately took over the president’s seat and proceeded to run the meeting.

When The Enterprise editor attempted to make a public comment on proposed board meeting dates’ changes, Nunes stated that he wasn’t “required to take public comment.” When he was corrected about the requirement, he changed his stance. Under open public comment, former Ferndale City Councilman John Maxwell told the board that he voted for the recent school bond but was “insulted” by the district superintendent’s recent opinion piece in the Times-Standard that blamed the failure of the bond on a few individuals. “That letter might make it harder to get the next bond passed,” said Maxwell. “I might not be so generous with my vote next time.”