Documents show school board president’s involvement in commercial marijuana operation more than a “property owner;” Nunes is co-manager

From the January 5, 2017 print edition

Documents filed with the county of Humboldt show that Ferndale Unified School District Board of Trustees President Cory Nunes’ involvement with an existing one-acre commercial marijuana grow in Hydesville is more than just as a future property owner, as he recently stated.

A December 22 Times-Standard article about Nunes’ recent appointment as school board president reported that Nunes said he would be involved “with the business as property owner.”

“I’m buying the property,” Nunes told the newspaper.

Documents filed by Nunes with his application for a commercial marijuana business permit show that he is an active co-manager and member and one-third owner of two corporations formed to lease the one-acre parcel, currently owned by a Fortuna resident.

Nunes did not respond to a text message or email seeking comment for this story.

Nunes’ partners are Doug and Don Almand, who both list Ferndale post office boxes. Doug Almand was living in Ferndale recently and, with his wife, held a “dahlia festival” at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds for several years. The Hydesville one-acre grow, which according to Nunes’ application to the county has been in business long enough “to be in good standing,” is located on property owned since 1992 by Fortuna’s Sharon Holt. Holt has leased the property to the trio for a period of ten years, beginning on April 1, 2016. The three have formed two limited liability corporations: CDD, LLC and Hawk Valley Farms, LLC. According to Nunes’ application, Nunes and the two Almands are the managers of Hawk Valley Farms and comprise its board of directors.

“The primary co-manager is responsible for delegating primary activities pertinent to the organization’s daily and future management decisions,” states the application. “The secondary co-manager is responsible for financial oversight, sales transactions, planning and budgeting, banking recordkeeping, control of fixed assets. The last co-manager is responsible for administrative, record keeping and reporting requirements pertinent to the organization and overseeing the functions of the organization’s compliance efforts.”

According to the hundreds of pages of documents in Nunes’ permit application file, there are no records of any pending sale of the property to the new school board president — only the ten year lease agreements.

Part of Nunes’ application involves a Water Resource Protection Plan, since the one-acre site on River bar road is near a water source. Timberland Resource Consultants, which prepared part of the application on behalf of Nunes’ and his corporations, has cited numerous areas on the property that need to be cleaned up. They include a location with a large pile of plastic agriculture trays, garbage bags and plastic pots. Another location has a collection of six oil barrels, full of oil and rusty.

“These barrels are in subpar condition and pose an immediate threat to leaking or seepage,” states the plan. “These oil barrels need immediate containment or disposal of these materials.”