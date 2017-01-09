Ferndale school superintendent apologizes for school bus driving through flood water

Ferndale Unified School District Superintendent Jack Lakin tonight is apologizing on behalf of the district for an “unfortunate decision” involving a school bus driving through flood water on Dillon Road this afternoon.

A photo of the bus prompted hundreds of comments and shares on Facebook this evening after Ferndale resident Mary Hubner posted the photo, asking “Just curious, do you think this bus should have delivered children home on this bus today?”

The overwhelming answer from most of those that responded was no, including Hubner who stated she was “just appalled.” The picture was posted on a Eureka television station’s news Facebook site, prompting more negative comments.

Lakin, via text this evening, said that the morning bus driver crossed the spot through water during the early run “without issue.

“The afternoon driver judged from the exposed fence posts the water to be at the same depth as the morning run and it would be safe to pass through,” said Lakin. “Unfortunately, as it got deeper he realized his mistake and thought it better to continue forward rather than to risk backing up.”

Lakin said that the water is likely to remain in the lower spots for an extended period of time and the district has made changes to its routes to avoid these areas “until further notice.”

Editor’s note: This post was changed to reflect Lakin’s quote as accurately stating”unfortunate decision,” not “unfortunate situation.”