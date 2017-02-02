Fair board settles second public records lawsuit; With insurance dropping fair’s coverage for second public records action, refusal to turn over financial documents cost association approximately $50,000

From the 2/2/17 print edition

For the second time in one year, the Humboldt County Fair Association (HCFA) will write a check to this newspaper’s attorney as a result of the fair association withholding financial documents from the public.

HCFA board members agreed at a meeting Monday night to pay $21,000 to The Enterprise’s attorney to settle a lawsuit filed by this newspaper in April of 2016 after the HCFA withheld requested financial documents — despite being asked by this newspaper in four separate emails for the documents and being warned that if they didn’t turn the request documents over they would be sued.

The fair association will also sign an agreement stating that it will now operate under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) when it comes to this newspaper requesting financial documents. The CPRA contains procedures for resolving conflicts between agencies that want to keep records and information secret and those who believe an agency has the duty to release records and information.

The HCFA’s lease with the county of Humboldt, which owns the fairgrounds, states that all financial records of the HCFA are public documents.

One year ago a Humboldt County Superior Court judge ordered the fair to pay Enterprise attorney Paul Nicholas Boylan of Davis $46,000 in fees and costs after this newspaper sued for the first time in 2015. That lawsuit came about after this newspaper sent dozens of emails to the fair’s general manager and its legal counsel requesting financial documents. After the fair’s Oakland attorney ignored The Enterprise’s request, the newspaper sued.

Along with the fair association paying this newspaper’s attorney fees last year, the association also signed a Memorandum of Understanding that it would not withhold records again. That MOU was ignored by the fair association, resulting in the latest lawsuit.

While last year’s check for $46,000 was written by the fair’s insurance provider, the current $21,000 check will come out of the fair’s own budget. That’s because the fair’s insurance refused to cover the association after it again ignored this newspaper’s request and was sued for the second time. Along with the $21,000 check, the fair association as of December 8, 2016 had written checks totaling $28,023 to its own attorney involved in the records dispute. The fair board hired Oakland’s Randy Andrada. He was the fair board’s defense attorney in the First Amendment and free speech lawsuit filed against the fair board in 2014 by its former general manager, Stuart Titus, who is married to The Enterprise publisher and editor.

That case was also settled a year ago, when the fair’s insurance agreed to pay $150,000 to the former GM. After The Enterprise was forced to file suit against the fair association last April so it could obtain the public financial documents, The Enterprise’s attorney offered to settle the case for $5,000 in fees and costs. The fair board did not accept the offer.

The fair’s general manager, board members and its pro-bono attorney did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Insight as to why the fair’s insurance provider refused to cover the fair association is public record and emails were obtained by The Enterprise detailing the behind-the-scenes infighting between the fair association, its pro-bono attorney and its public insurance provider. A claims manager for the California Fair Services Authority (CFSA) — a joint power authority from which the fair buys its liability insurance — sent an email on July 5, 2016 to the entire 18-member fair board and general manager Richard Conway, telling the group not to go over her head when it came to the issue of denying coverage for the claim. The email suggests that the fair board look to sue its own pro-bono attorney, Jim Morgan of Walnut Creek. Morgan in March of 2016 announced that he would be handling financial record requests, along with Conway. CFSA’s Barbara Tyler in her email to board members stated that Morgan failed to provide to this newspaper the requested documents.

“It may be prudent for the HCFA to look to Mr. Morgan’s legal malpractice insurance for some contribution to this litigation,” said Tyler.

In an email on June 28, 2016 from Morgan to Tyler, Morgan blames the situation on this newspaper publisher and editor — the person who requested the financial documents.

“I see Caroline’s (Titus) divisive genius is now pitting those trying to support the Humboldt County Fair against one another,” wrote Morgan, who then took issue with Tyler’s conclusions that the fair association “knowingly violated” the MOU established with the prior lawsuit so as to avoid another lawsuit. “Any of us could have sent it, none of us did and that is not a ‘knowing violation’ of anything,” stated Morgan. “This is an unfortunate case of dropping the ball and not following up, it is not a case of intentional wrongdoing. Negligence remains covered.”

Tyler didn’t buy Morgan’s argument.

“Mr. Morgan’s analysis of this situation is inaccurate,” she wrote board members. “He made no evaluation of the pleadings and merely stated coverage should be based on negligence which clearly demonstrates his inexperience with insurance coverage law.”

“The Ferndale Enterprise has been battling HCFA over access to financial information for years,” said Enterprise attorney Boylan. “The primary sticking point has been whether HCFA is obligated to provide The Enterprise with access to the records The Enterprise requests. This settlement is designed to end that dispute and The Enterprise is confident that HCFA will be more transparent in the days ahead.”