Fair board’s public records attorney bills continue to climb

From the February 16, 2016 print edition

With a new invoice from the Humboldt County Fair Board’s Oakland-based attorney arriving in the mail this month, the board’s total cost for unsuccessfully attempting to avoid being placed under the California Public Records Act for its financial documents, has now reached $68,152.02. All of the money is coming from the fair’s general fund since the association’s insurance refused to cover the fair board for getting itself into a second lawsuit after it failed for a second time to turn over public financial documents.

The fair board’s latest attorney bill was for $4,461 in January.

The board settled its second public records lawsuit filed against it last spring by this newspaper at the end of January. The suit was filed after the fair’s general manager, Richard Conway, and the board’s pro-bono attorney ignored multiple requests for financial documents from The Enterprise, despite being warned the fair association would be sued if it didn’t provide the documents.

The fair association was ordered to pay The Enterprise’s attorney $46,000 in January of 2016 after it ignored requests from this newspaper. That check was written by the fair’s insurance provider who subsequently refused to cover the fair board after it violated a Memorandum of Understanding, stating that the fair association would abide by the wording in the lease between the county and the fair association, which states that all financial documents of the fair association are public.

With no insurance, the fair association has now written out checks to two lawyers to defend them in the second lawsuit for approximately $47,000 (approximately $3,825 to attorney Jill England of Sacramento and $43,327 to Randy Andrada of Oakland) plus a $21,000 check to The Enterprise’s attorney (Paul Nicholas Boylan of Davis) for his costs.

In the January invoices from Andrada to the fair association, obtained by The Enterprise on Monday, the fair paid Andrada to call Eureka City attorney Cyndy Day-Wilson “regarding Humboldt County courts” and Judge Dale Reinholtsen. Reinholtsen was the superior court judge who in January of 2016 ordered the fair association to pay $46,000 to The Enterprise attorney after the association was sued the first time by this newspaper for ignoring financial document requests. Day-Wilson, who once was paid to tutor the fair board on the state’s open meeting laws, has gone to battle with the North Coast Journal over public records and lost.

The settlement reached between this newspaper and the fair association calls for the association to be under the regulations of the California Public Records Act, as it was since the law was established in 1968.

In 2015, the fair board changed the association’s long-standing status as an affiliate of a public entity into a non-profit corporation and closed its doors to the public for its business meetings and public records. Prior to that, The Enterprise had attended and reported on fair board meetings since the fair association began in 1896. However, since the lease between it and the county states that all financial documents are public records, the fair board was unable to keep the public from accessing the association’s financial records.

Fair board directors, its general manager and its pro bono counsel have not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit, the settlement and the amount of money the board has spent on attorneys.