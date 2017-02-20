School superintendent to retire June 30

From the February 16, 2017 print edition

Ferndale schools chief Jack Lakin’s last day on the job is June 30. Ferndale Unified School District Board of Trustees President Cory Nunes announced at the conclusion of a closed session February 8 that Lakin had submitted his resignation.

Lakin has been at the helm of Ferndale schools since the beginning of the 2010 school year. The step-son of former long-time Ferndale High Principal and district superintendent Charlie Lakin, Jack Lakin was hired after the district booted Sam Garamendi in 2009, kicking off a federal court wrongful termination lawsuit that the board ultimately settled, costing the district’s general fund more than $140,000.

Lakin graduated from Ferndale High in 1972.

Asked by The Enterprise in October if he planned to retire at the end of the current school year, he stated via email, “An interesting thought but not nearly old enough to consider retirement.”

After Nunes announced Lakin’s resignation, nothing was mentioned throughout the rest of the meeting about the next steps regarding finding and hiring a superintendent and high school principal. At the conclusion of the meeting, Lakin asked trustees if they had any other items for future agendas. Trustees were silent. The Enterprise then suggested that perhaps the board wanted to discuss a replacement plan for Lakin.

“We should schedule a board meeting to discuss it,” said trustee Stephanie Koch. That meeting is tonight at 7 pm in the high school library. Debra Kingshill, coordinator of personnel services for the Humboldt County Office of Education, will discuss search parameters.