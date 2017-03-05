Fair manager touts uptick in revenues; fails to mention expenses have also increased

From the March 2 print edition

Humboldt County Fair General Manager Richard Conway issued a press release to local media outlets last week, touting an increase in revenue in several categories at the fair since he took over as general manager in 2013. What he failed to mention was that expenses are also up, leaving the fair with a net loss compared to four years ago.

Conway issued the press release in response to inquiries from other news outlets over the fair recently paying from the association’s general fund approximately $68,000 to their lawyer and this newspaper’s lawyer after unsuccessfully defending against a second public records lawsuit filed against the fair association by the newspaper. The Enterprise sued after the fair refused to again release financial documents to the public.

“In spite of the negative press and distractions of this litigation, the fair board and staff is proud to report over the past four years attendance is up 20%, sponsorships have doubled, food concessions are up 100% and the Junior Livestock Auction reached a new pinnacle in 2016 generating over $700,000 for the first time!,” stated Conway.

However, Conway failed to mention that administration expenses in 2016 were up 16.67 percent from 2012; maintenance expenses were up 9.25 percent; publicity expenses up 44.87 percent; attendance expenses up 26.61 percent; premium expenses up 24.75 percent; horse racing expenses up 5.78 percent and entertainment expenses are up 121.20 percent compared to 2012. (See the HCFA December 2016 Financials here.) In total, according to the fair association’s December 2016 year-to-date profit and loss statement, revenue is up $244,211 or 16.23 percent since 2012. Expenses, however, are up 23.27 percent or $327,212 since 2012. (See 2012 year-end numbers here: 2014 HCFA budget ) (Revenues and expenses from the 2016 Junior Livestock Auction were deducted by The Enterprise in its calculations because they were not similarly included in the 2012 year-end report.) The accounting includes the addition of state General Fund monies received by the fair — funds not given to the fair association in 2012.

Emails from this newspaper seeking comments from Conway, the fair association’s attorney and a majority of the 18 fair board members were not acknowledged. In his press release, Conway called the failure to provide The Enterprise with a requested financial document an “oversight.”

Conway and the association’s pro-bono lawyer each received an email requesting a financial document from this newspaper. After no response, they both received an email from The Enterprise, warning them that if they didn’t provide the requested document they left the newspaper no choice but to seek another “judicial remedy.”

The fair association was ordered by a judge to pay $46,000 to the newspaper’s attorney in January of 2016 for holding back financial documents. (The lease between the association and the county states that all of the association’s financial documents are public records.)

The Enterprise’s attorney took issue with Conway’s assertion that not providing the documents was an “oversight.

“No, the settlement was not the result of a simple, innocent mistake that Ms. Titus is responsible for because she asked for records,” stated Paul Nicholas Boylan of Davis. “The settlement is the result of a flawed strategy that HCFA persisted in following even though there was no chance it would ever succeed. “HCFA’s weird and, frankly, idiotic ‘strategy’ was to change their status to a ‘private corporation’ to justify the argument that HCFA is not to be a public agency subject to the Public Records Act (PRA). Ridiculous. That is like a bunch of cows deciding that they are birds. You can’t change your legal status through a vote. If it looks like a cow and acts like a cow, it IS a cow, regardless of what the cow thinks.

“HCFA did not admit to an oversight. It admitted its legal strategy was dead wrong and agreed to comply with the PRA – which it should have done years ago and, if it did this, it would have saved many thousands of dollars in their own legal costs which don’t include the $66,000 they paid me,” said Boylan.

Conway and board members did not respond to Boylan’s comments.

In his press release, Conway said “it is not the intent of the fair to withhold any requested documents from The Enterprise or anyone else.

“Everyone is glad to hear that because HCFA has spent a small fortune trying to avoid providing everyone with access to its records,” said Boylan. “But that is over now. If they try again, they will get sued again – and this time they can’t pretend they aren’t regulated by the PRA.”

Conway in his press release said that once the requested document was provided, The Enterprise continued the lawsuit showing Enterprise publisher Caroline Titus’s “true intent to inflict hardship upon the fair, not the receipt of the document” and that during the course of settlement discussions, “multiple good faith offers were by the fair but ignored.

“This is completely untrue,” said Boylan. “If HCFA provided prompt access to public records – which the law requires them to do – then they would have paid nothing to me or their defense attorney. The reason my fees went up is because they refused to settle on the terms Ms. Titus demanded – the exact same terms they eventually accepted. They kept sending us unacceptable settlement proposals. When that happens in a lawsuit, the other attorney (me) has to continue to prepare for trial. And that is what I did. HCFA has no one to blame but themselves for this. If they had been reasonable, they would have paid less. But they were unreasonable and stubborn, refusing to emotionally accept that they had lost – again – to Ms. Titus. It is unbelievable that they would even try to blame this on Ms. Titus or me.”

Conway stated that Titus has been on a “four-year campaign to destabilize the fair as retribution to her husband’s non-renewal as general manager.”

“That’s laughable,” said Titus, whose husband was the fair’s GM for 22 years. “The Enterprise has a problem with an 18-member board, that meets in private, behind closed doors, won’t hand over its financial documents but yet is in charge of public property and the spending of public funds. The fair’s insurance refused to cover the fair board for this second public records action. The board shouldn’t have paid a dime to their attorneys and instead agreed instantly to go under the public records law, like the association was for so many years. They have no one to blame but themselves for the wasteful spending of the association’s money.”