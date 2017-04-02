Coach “J” to retire in June; Kim Jorgensen’s tenure led to record of 247-63 for Ferndale High School varsity Wildcat football team

From the March 16 print edition

By Ken McCanless/Enterprise sports editor

At the March 8 school board meeting, Ferndale Unified School District Board of Trustees President Cory Nunes announced that this school year will be the final year in the career of highly-regarded and “illustrious” educator and football coach Kim Jorgensen at Ferndale High. After 31 years teaching — he is currently an instructor in world civilizations and physical education — and 26 years at the helm of the Wildcat football program, Jorgensen, affectionately known to students and staff as Mr. J, will be surrendering the reins.

Local broadcaster Tag Wotherspoon was available to provide some context for Jorgensen’s teams’ football successes and his personal background. Jorgensen graduated from Ferndale High in 1973 and from Chico State in 1977. While Jorgensen was head coach at Ferndale High—each year since 1991—the team amassed a collective record of 247-63. The team made the North Coast Section playoffs in 25 of the 26 years he coached, and it has an active streak of 21 consecutive playoff appearances. The Wildcats won eight section championships and 19 league championships in his tenure, including 15 straight league championships between 1999 and 2013. His first section championship was an NCS Class B title in 1991 over St. Vincent’s, 38-14, and his last came in 2012, a Division Five championship win over St. Vincent’s, 53-14.

Jorgensen himself followed in the rather large shoes of legendary Ferndale coach Carl Carlson, who patrolled the sideline for 25 years, including 18 league championships and five section titles. Fortuna High School head coach Mike Benbow has been facing off against Jorgensen and the Wildcats in the Milk Can Game since he became a defensive coordinator in 1995 and eventually the head coach in 2008, and he holds Jorgensen in high esteem.

“First and foremost, as a person, he’s just a great guy, and someone that I definitely look up to and when you see him around the community, he’s just a great person,” said Benbow. “I consider him one of my good friends and I hope someday that I have as much of an impact on people as he has. So as a person, he’s just a great man.”

Benbow elaborated on his respect for Jorgensen in touching on the strategic challenge of going against the football teams he coached.

“Just preparing, I know he drove me crazy, because of course, he always seemed to know just the right play to call at the right time, and you had to prepare for everything,” said Benbow. “Anything you didn’t prepare for, it would come up, and over the years I have all these clips of ‘fails’ against him and it just reminds you every year that you have to cover this and that. He’s just a master of knowing where and when to call plays.”

Benbow mentioned how the Wildcats and Huskies have had some memorable battles in the Milk Can Game over the years, but “the constant is just the fact that you always knew you were going to face a very well-coached team, always prepared and always ready to play.”

Jorgensen’s impact extended far beyond the football field. A constant presence at other sporting events, ever-encouraging, he also served as an invaluable, wise mentor over the years consistently offering his own life experiences and a listening ear to many whom he taught and coached, including this writer. The community would also be endlessly amused by the imitations Mr. J faithfully performed every year of his graduating seniors at Homecoming Night. One of those seniors from this year, team captain and quarterback/defensive back Nathan Hansen, shared what he learned taking Mr. J’s classes.

“Coach J puts everyone first and always puts the student before himself,” said Hansen. “If one kid needs extra help he’s always willing to give to that student. I had him in world civ just like every other kid and he was a great teacher, got along well with him, and he’s just a great guy. He’s a pretty laid-back teacher but he gets the job done and you learn his material pretty easily.” “I was around the Ferndale football program my whole life and growing up I always wanted to play for Coach J. I’m glad that I got the opportunity to play for him three out of my four years at high school and that I can say I was his last class. That’s a pretty cool thing to say.”

Hansen also noted that he felt a kinship with fellow former quarterback Jorgensen and expressed appreciation that he was often able to thrive as a coach even given a very limited number of players.

“Most importantly, said Hansen, “he’s a great leader. He passes that on to his kids and a lot of his kids that go through school that either have him as a teacher or as a coach go on to be successful in their lives.”

Over the years, Ferndale High also had some memorable battles against St. Bernard’s High, and head coach of the Crusaders for the last four years, Matt Tomlin, first came to respect Jorgensen as a St. Bernard’s player in the 1990s, and “admires what an outstanding coach he was… when I think about the ‘Friday Night Lights’ TV show, where they have the perfect high school football coach, to me that’s Coach Jorgensen. He’s the perfect high school football coach. That’s what stands out to me about him.” Tomlin elaborated that it’s not just Ferndale that’s losing a great football coach but high school football in general and game itself that are losing a great coach.

Assistant football coach and head softball coach at Ferndale High Jeremy Griffith, who was taught and coached by Mr. J and who himself became a teacher at Ferndale Elementary, speaks to what Jorgensen brought to the table as an instructor.

“He always put everything into perspective for you, how it applies to life and what you can learn from every situation, and taking something out of it not just with sports but just being a better person and being successful,” said Griffith. On the football side of things, Griffith was a sophomore on coach’s first varsity squad in 1991 and after spending some time helping coach junior varsity, transitioned into assistant football coach with the varsity in 1997.

“I’ve been around him as a coach and a teacher since high school,” Griffith said, “And I’ve been coaching a long time, and he’s somebody I’ve always tried to model myself after as a coach in the way that he does things and the way he treats his players and students. “I just think in an era where there’s a lot of screaming down players and belittling players to try to get more out of them, he went about it a different way and did it better than anyone else I’ve ever seen,” said Griffith.

Jorgensen and Ferndale High School Principal Jack Lakin did not respond to requests for comments for this story.

(Editor’s note: Reporter Ken McCanless is an alumnus of the Ferndale High School Class of ‘99.)