Fair drops its reserve; state horse racing agency says Humboldt County Fair is in “financial duress”

From the April 6 print edition

Humboldt County Fair (HCF) officials confirmed this week that 2016 was not quite the banner year they have been touting.

The fair association board of directors released its 2017 budget, which shows that the association dropped its reserve to 11.3 percent at the end of last year from a high of more than 35 percent at the beginning of 2013. It finished the year with a profit before depreciation of just under $5,000, which includes a check for $38,190 from the state’s General Fund. After depreciation, it shows a loss of $71,843. Fair officials told sponsors at the association’s annual dinner in March that revenues were up, and they have issued press releases touting increased revenue. They failed, however, to inform the public about increases in expenses, leaving the fair at year’s end in a weaker position financially from where it started the year.

At the end of 2015, the fair had an operating reserve of 14.4 percent. While revenues were up in key areas of the fair, it was expenses that dampened last year’s results as the non-profit organization spent approximately $97,000 more than it budgeted for a total of $1,846,854. The budget shows operating reserves of $209,343 at the start of 2017.

At a meeting of the California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF) on Tuesday, members of the joint powers authority board of directors — including HCF General Manager Richard Conway — approved minutes from CARF’s March meeting — which stated that the fair is in “financial duress.” When the HCF Finance Committee Chair Duane Martin was asked by The Enterprise about the description by CARF of the fair’s finances, he replied, “we still have reserves.” Martin then referred to other fairs that “are almost at the point of shutting down too,” adding that he’s not concerned about fair’s reserve and that the reserves are between the state’s recommendation of between “ten and 15 percent.”

“We’d like it to be higher,” he said. “We’re working on it.”

Martin said he had “no idea” why CARF stated that the HCF was in “financial duress.”

CARF members recently voted to assist the HCF by giving it $30,000, using public funds to pay for a new inner track rail as well as other subsidies.

Meanwhile, CARF Live Racing Committee Chair John Alkire asked Conway and Martin how they were progressing on looking into getting a sales tax initiative on the ballot to help fund the fair such as the Del Norte County Fair did a few years ago. Alkire made the suggestion last month that the HCF pursue a sales tax increase to “help itself.”

“We’re still discussing it,” Conway told Alkire. “We’re having discussions at the board level with our board. It hasn’t gone any further than that.”

After the meeting concluded Martin was asked if the fair board is discussing the sales tax idea, why it hasn’t been on the agenda for fair board meetings, Martin stated, “there’s been very little discussion of it.” When Martin was asked why fair officials don’t paint an entire budget picture for the public, Martin stated, “I’m not the one that makes the acknowledgment to the public.” Humboldt County First District Supervisor Rex Bohn was quoted by the Times-Standard as telling those attending the fair’s annual dinner in March that “revenues are up.” When asked by The Enterprise if he was aware that the fair’s expenses were over budget, Bohn stated via email, “I’m not exactly sure what I apparently said . . . I thought everything was up except racing due to host fees.” Bohn noted that the board of supervisors, via the contract between the county which owns the fairgrounds and the fair association, will approve the fair association’s budget next week.