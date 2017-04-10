Fair ticket prices to go up but no charge to get into races; fair again exceeds number of courtesy passes allowed by law

From the April 6 print edition

It’ll cost the general public more to go to the 2017 Humboldt County Fair but there will be no separate admission to the horse races. That’s the word from the fair association’s finance committee chair Duane Martin. Martin said general admission tickets will increase from $8 to $10 and that he thinks senior admission prices will go from $6 to $7. Children’s prices will remain at $4, said Martin.

For many years the fair has charged $2 to enter the horse racing facility. Last year it earned $31,436 from racing admissions. In this year’s budget, it has eliminated that revenue, but bumped up its expected general admission revenue from $241,762 to $272,000 for 2017. Martin said the fair board has taken into account an estimated ten percent drop in attendance this year due to the fair being held during the first week of school for most county students. Fair manager Richard Conway moved the fair dates to later in the year. The fair will open on Wednesday, August 23 and conclude on Labor Day, September 4.

Last year, approximately 42,000 adult, senior, child, vendor, exhibitor group, and livestock admissions were sold. In addition, 2,592 “courtesy pass” admissions were given away by the fair association, exceeding the amount allowed by state law. According to California Food and Ag Code Section 3026, the number of courtesy pass admissions for the current fair year cannot be more than four percent of the total number of paid admissions in the prior year. Last year the ratio totaled 5.9 percent. In 2015, the ratio was 5.4 percent, attracting the state’s attention.

In a letter dated October 7, 2016, John Quiroz, branch chief of the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Fairs & Expositions (F&E) Branch told the fair’s general manager that “F&E has concerns regarding the amount of courtesy pass admissions.

“The Humboldt County Fair should devise a policy to reduce the amount of courtesy passes below the four percent limit for future fairs,” said Quiroz.

Fair officials recently submitted their attendance reports — part of the fair’s 2016 Statement of Operations — to the state for approval. Conway and fair board president Tim Renner did not respond to questions from The Enterprise regarding the fair exceeding courtesy pass limits imposed by the state. Total admissions to the annual fair have remained steady since 2013 with 62,760 total admissions to the fair in ‘13 compared to 62,586 in 2016. Admissions revenue, however, has climbed substantially from $178,814 in 2013 to $293,739 in 2016 due in part to the fair cutting back on free days for the public and the fair board shifting portions of its sponsored revenues into its admissions budget category.