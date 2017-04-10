Possible school cuts listed if small school funds are lost; trustee terms extended one year

From the April 6 print edition

With the uncertainty still surrounding more than $400,000 of Necessary Small School Funding (NSSF) for Ferndale High School, the district superintendent recently announced proposed budget cuts up for discussion during the next school year.

Superintendent Jack Lakin at the district’s March 8 board of trustees meeting handed out a list of up to $464,270 in proposed cuts that could be necessary in the 2018-‘19 school year if the state funding disappears. The district has been paying a Sacramento lobbying firm $1,000 a month for several years now in an attempt to secure the NSSF for Ferndale and a handful of other small districts in the state. The funding was put at risk several years ago and was renewed temporarily but is set to end in the 2018-‘19 school year unless budget language renews the funding or makes it permanent.

The district has a current budgeted reserve level of 21.98 percent (approximately $1.5 million). The state requires a four percent reserve. For the school year 2017-‘18, the reserve is budgeted at 17.70 percent (approximately $1 million) but in ‘18-‘19 it will drop to 5.74 percent if the NSSF isn’t secured.

“There’s hope over the next couple of months that there will be discussions at the budgetary level at the state that will include language in the budget to support the six schools affected,” Lakin told trustees. “It’s such an insignificant amount in the state budget but it’s a matter of finding the right opportunity and person to bring it to the table.”

Worst-case scenario, said Lakin, is that in a year from now, trustees would have to “start to put things in action” by potentially issuing pink slips to employees. The list of potential cuts include eliminating a half-time ag teacher for a cost savings of $32,980; eliminating a full-time reading intervention teacher at Ferndale Elementary for a savings of $90,721; eliminating a half-time art teacher for a savings of $56,229; cutting one full-time teacher for a savings of $70,561; cutting one full time custodial/maintenance employee for a savings of $55,030; eliminating all coaching stipends for a savings of $45,128; eliminating all but basic cleaning for a savings of $30,593; eliminating all non-essential classroom aides for a savings of $71,858 and the cutting of IT services from Fortuna High for a savings of $11,170.

While the NSSF is for the high school, Lakin said the funds go into the General Fund “which supports all our schools.”

“The elementary school always takes the hit,” said trustee Jerry Hansen.

In other district business, trustees voted to approve a resolution which will consolidate the district’s school board elections with the November election during even-numbered years. The approval means that three trustees — Stephanie Koch, Ken Richardson and Jerry Hansen — will serve an additional year and their terms will expire in 2018. Trustees Cory Nunes and JoLynn Jorgensen’s terms will expire in 2020 instead of 2019. The resolution was brought to the board by the Humboldt County Superintendent of Schools Garry Eagles. In a letter to district superintendents, he explained that state Senate Bill 415 requires school districts to switch from odd-year elections to even-year elections if the district has had at least 25 percent less than average voter turnout for the previous four statewide elections. While Ferndale’s voter turnout is usually high, Lakin told trustees that most school districts in the county are approving the resolution and that if Ferndale is the only school who doesn’t approve the resolution, it would have to “cover the costs” of an election. Jorgensen moved to approve the resolution.

“In the interest of the cost to the district, I’ll second the motion,” said Koch whose term is now extended a year.