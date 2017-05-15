Strapped for cash, fair board racks up attorney invoices on issues related to public records

After settling latest financial documents lawsuit, fair directors keep spending money on press releases and corrections

From the May 11, 2017 print edition

With the Humboldt County Fair Association’s operating cash at the end of March at the lowest it has been since 2013 — when it had a record high reserve — fair board directors and its manager seem to have no problem incurring attorney bills.

Bills from February and March show that even after a public records lawsuit filed by this newspaper seeking the disclosure of the association’s finances was settled at the end of January, the fair association spent another $5,516.30 on two lawyers, racking the total cost to keep its finances private to more than $73,000.

The fair’s two attorneys billed the association in February and March for services including writing, reviewing and then correcting press releases concerning the fair association spending more than $68,000 of its own money fighting unsuccessfully against the public records lawsuit. The invoices from the first two months of the year also included paying the attorneys to review articles in The Enterprise and the North Coast Journal, regarding the fair’s public records settlement. In total, the fair board has spent $73,668.02 in an unsuccessful attempt to make it difficult for this newspaper to access financial documents and attempting to explain its expenditures to the public — also unsuccessfully, after having to issue a correction to a press release and pay more attorney time to craft that correction.

The expenditures on attorneys come at a time when the fair’s operating cash as of the end of March was at $11,375.04 — the lowest since 2013, when at the end of March of that year there was $285,685.71 in the association’s operating cash account.

At the end of January 2013, the fair board didn’t renew long-time general manager Stuart Titus’s contract, and a few months later hired Richard Conway for the position. When Titus departed the fair after 22 years, the fair association had the highest reserve in history and since his departure, the fair has burned through its reserve, touting increased revenue to the public through press releases but not reporting increased expenses that have left the fair with dwindling reserves. And, with Conway moving the fair this year to a later starting date and running through Labor Day, cash is key to making it through an unknown budget scenario, what with the second week of the fair being held while most Humboldt County students are back in school.

Back story

At the end of January, the fair association settled the second of two public records lawsuit filed by this newspaper after the association refused to release financial documents. It spent $68,152.02 of its own money to defend against being governed by the state’s public records law. The lease between the County of Humboldt, which owns the fairgrounds, and the association, specifically states that all the association’s financial records are public documents.

The association was also sued in 2015 by this newspaper for not turning over financial documents. The association’s insurance carrier at that time paid $46,000 to the Enterprise’s attorney after a judge ordered the payment. The fair association didn’t learn its lesson.

Just a few months after the association was ordered to pay up, it withheld requested documents again. When the newspaper was forced to file a second public records lawsuit to obtain requested financial documents, the association’s insurance company the second time around told the association in no uncertain terms it was on its own to defend against The Enterprise, Instead of settling immediately with The Enterprise and keeping attorney fees low by agreeing to be governed by the California Public Records Act (CPRA) — a state law that dictates how public record requests are to be handled by public agencies — the fair board fought the second suit and resisted agreeing to be governed by the CPRA.

After spending $47,152.02 of its own resources, at the end of January fair directors settled and agreed to go back under the CPRA. The association wrote an additional check for $21,000 to The Enterprise’s attorney. (For years, the association was governed by the CPRA, but in 2015 it changed from its long-standing status as a public entity to a private non-profit and eliminated public participation at its board meetings.)

Lawyer up

Now, new invoices obtained by The Enterprise (access granted as a result of its two lawsuits) show that the association’s board president Tim Renner, its former president Dave Mogni, its pro-bono attorney Jim Morgan from Walnut Creek, and Conway continued to have independent expensive conversations via telephone and email with the association’s two attorneys — Randy Andrada of Oakland and Jill England of Sacramento — after the latest public records lawsuit was settled.

The details in the invoices show that often the fair was billed for multiple conversations and emails on the same subject matter with each of the names mentioned above.

When asked in an email on Tuesday from The Enterprise why fair directors didn’t make a conference call to cut down on attorney fees, or assign one fair representative to discuss the lawsuits with the attorneys, Conway, Mogni, Morgan and Renner did not reply. (The Enterprise also emailed the majority of the 18-member fair board, and its general manager, seeking comment on this story. It did not receive a response.)

The invoices show that the fair paid the attorneys to review this newspaper’s reporting on the public records lawsuit settlement as well as reviewing a news story printed in the North Coast Journal on the same subject.

Andrada, the principal and sole shareholder of Andrada & Associates, alone has been paid more than $468,000 at a rate of $200 an hour defending the Humboldt County Fair Association board of directors. He was hired by the fair’s insurance carrier to defend against a First Amendment lawsuit filed by Stuart Titus in 2014 that resulted in a $150,000 settlement to Titus; Andrada was paid by the same insurance carrier to defend the fair board against the first public records suit filed by this newspaper that resulted in a $46,000 settlement check to the newspaper’s attorney; and he has been paid by the fair association itself to defend against the second public records lawsuit that concluded with the $21,000 check written to The Enterprise’s attorney.

The attorneys were also paid to prepare a press release on the public records settlement with The Enterprise. The fair association, however, had to send out a correction to the press release. The fair association erroneously stated to The Times-Standard and the North Coast Journal that the fair “now provides her (Ms. Titus’s) family with a pension.” (The former general manager of the fair, Stuart Titus is married to The Enterprise publisher and editor.)

“In sum, HCFA does not presently provide a monthly check to CalPERS (California Public Employee Retirement System) on behalf of Mr. Titus,” stated the correction. “Nor does it send Mr. Titus a monthly check.” The fair association and Titus contributed to his retirement during the 22 years of his employment.

(Disclosure: As reported above, Enterprise editor and publisher Caroline Titus is married to Stuart Titus, former general manger of the HCFA.)