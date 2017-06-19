Does motorized racing at fairgrounds trigger state’s environmental review law?

From the June 15, 2017 print edition

With the Humboldt County Fair Association introducing motorized events on the fairgrounds racetrack, does the change in use require the association or the county to do a state-required environmental review to assess the impact of noise and air quality?

On Friday and Saturday night, the fairgrounds was host to a monster truck event which prompted noise complaints from some residents and on August 5, during the daytime, a motorcycle event will occur on the track.

Stephen Avis, who lives on Fifth Street and has been a vocal opponent to both events, says that the change in use from horse racing to motorized events triggers a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review. Avis is also the contracted city planner for the city of Ferndale but clarified that he is speaking as a neighbor of the fairgrounds.

“Traditionally, the racetrack has been used for non-motorized racing events,” said Avis in an email. “This is certainly the case for the last three years, the period of time deemed ‘past history,’ according to the law, for a particular activity. The recent monster truck demolition tour event was not presented as a race and may represent a new ‘use’ for the racetrack not previously contemplated or considered. In a similar way, the upcoming flat track motorcycle races are indeed a racing event but is a change in the nature of what is being raced; motorized vehicles vs. horses. This may also represent a change in use based on the historical record.”

A CEQA environmental report provides public agencies and the public in general with detailed information about the effect in which a proposed project or change in use is likely to have on the environment. In this case, changes at the fairgrounds impact noise and air quality. Oftentimes, mitigation measures are adopted during a CEQA process in an effort to minimize effects.

“CEQA is a tool, not an end in itself,” Avis said. “It provides quantifiable scientific information to be evaluated by decision makers . . .”

CEQA has an exemption for public facilities such as the fairgrounds. However, when a fairgrounds changes its historic use — horse racing in this case — to motorized racing, the law states that a CEQA analysis is required before the start of the new activity. (In last week’s Enterprise, we reported on the CEQA lawsuit filed by several members of the Russ family and the O’Rourke Foundation — of which Ferndale Mayor Don Hindley is the head — against the state’s Coastal Conservancy. The local group alleges that the conservancy’s CEQA Environmental Impact Report on the proposed Eel River Estuary Preserve near Centerville Beach was not adequate and that certain issues had not been addressed.)

Meanwhile, there is confusion over who is the lead agency when it comes to the county fairgrounds. Avis said the property is subject to county zoning regulations and to CEQA. However, with the fairgrounds located within the city limits, can the city require an environmental review? Ferndale City Manager Jay Parrish said he had no comment until after Wednesday’s council meeting, where the city’s noise ordinance has been put on the agenda for a discussion. Avis said in his email to The Enterprise that the role of CEQA with regard to the fairgrounds was confirmed by Steve Werner, senior planner for the county of Humboldt. However, fellow senior planner John Miller said that the county’s Planning & Building Department “does not have a role in project approval for county-owned land located within cities,” and referred questions about the issue to the county’s attorney. Werner did not respond to The Enterprise’s questions.

“Situations that involve superior jurisdictional property within an inferior jurisdiction’s boundaries can be challenging because it falls outside the normal role of government,” said Avis. “The role of local government may be limited with regard to zoning standards for the fairgrounds but that does not preclude it from playing an important role in providing input through the CEQA process on potential impacts and their effects on the community as an environmental impact.”

Wednesday’s city council meeting begins at 7 pm at Town Hall.