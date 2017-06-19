Fairgrounds’ monster truck event drives praise and criticism

From the June 15, 2017 print edition

“When we started this, we thought ants would be an issue, not monster trucks and motorcycles.”

Those are the words of Lee Shoblom, operator of Fifth Street’s Red Barn Cottage vacation rental. Shoblom, and his wife Lynn, said they were shocked by the noise level coming from Friday and Saturday night’s monster truck shows at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds. The couple said that the noise was even present on Sunday morning, when the monster trucks loaded up to leave town.

“We gave our very understanding guests a gift certificate to a complimentary dinner to try and make up for their partially-ruined vacation,” wrote the couple in a letter to the editor this week.

On the other end of the spectrum, Frog Alley (Van Ness Avenue) resident Sharon Green said at Monday night’s Ferndale Chamber of Commerce meeting that “in all reality, the football games normally bring more noise than this event, and the fair — the calling of the races and carnival. It was really surprising. Actually, the Harleys coming into town are more noise than what you guys generated.”

Humboldt County Fair Association General Manager Richard Conway, in attendance at the chamber meeting, said that he drove around town during the events.

“I listened and it definitely was where you were,” he said, adding that approximately 2,500 people attended each night. “The noise seemed to carry in different areas. I don’t think it was unreasonable anywhere.”

The city of Ferndale’s noise ordinance, in part, states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to make, continue or cause to be made or continued, within the limits of the City of Ferndale, any disturbing, excessive or offensive noise which causes discomfort or annoyance to any reasonable persons of normal sensitivity residing in the area.”

Redwood Acres Fair CEO Cindy Bedingfield said that the racetrack at her site in Eureka has a policy of 95 decibels at a 100-foot radius for her raceway events, including monster trucks. At approximately 750 feet from the Humboldt County Fairgrounds grandstand — near the high school gym — a sound level meter registered 85-90 decibels, prompting some viewers standing near the gym Friday night to put their fingers in their ears. Bedingfield said if the Redwood Acres noise policy is violated, the first offense is a written warning, the second offense is a monetary penalty assessed by her board of directors and the third event could lead to a cancellation by the board of any contracts.

Ferndale Police Chief Bret Smith said on Friday his officers logged six noise complaints. On Saturday, 11 people complained to the department about the noise. Redwood Acres Raceway manager Blair Aiken said that his track works very hard to monitor and control noise and that he was “very surprised” when he learned motorized events would be held in Ferndale.

“It’s the wrong place, wrong venue, wrong everything,” said Aiken.”

Meanwhile, Conway told chamber members that the August 5 motorcycle competition will be one day, not two as the California Flat Track Association Facebook page stated on Wednesday.