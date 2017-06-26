As horse racing fields fall short around state, Humboldt County Fair general manager tells state racing board that upcoming race meet will grow by 44 percent

From the June 22 print edition

You might say they’re betting on a long shot, hoping that nobody sees them make the wager.

With operating funds steadily declining and the 121st Humboldt County Fair (HCF) just two months away, fair officials are nonetheless showing early signs of optimism as they begin focusing on the seven-day portion of the event that includes horse racing at the two-week extravaganza in Ferndale that this year overlaps with many of the county’s school calendars.

According to information submitted to the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) to acquire a license required to conduct racing during the August 23-September 4 HCF, fair officials plan on offering 12 races per day on each of seven days the popular event is scheduled to occur over a 13-day period. (The fair will be closed on Monday, August 28.) Last year, on average, the fair ran 8.33 races a day for a total of 50 races over a six-day period. The CHRB is set to approve the HCF license at its meeting this morning in Santa Anita.

And, they’re off?

The HCF racing license application, signed by HCF General Manager Richard Conway, states that a total of 84 races will be offered over the space of two weekends, with Thoroughbred horses running eight of those races, and the balance of four races being made up of either Arabian horses or mules. Conway’s prediction is a 44 percent increase each racing day over the average number of races offered up last year.

The fair manager did not respond to inquiries from this newspaper regarding the large anticipated increase in races.

According to the application, racing will begin at 3:07 pm on Fridays and 2:07 on all other days, including the Monday, September 4 closing day of the fair on Labor Day. With each of those two starting post times, the 12th and final race of each day is set for either 7:37 pm, or 8:37 pm. Purse money offered for the 2017 race meet, or the amount paid to the top five finishers in each race, is projected at $389,727, compared to $366,970 paid last year. This amount includes a $15,000 purse for the running of the Humboldt County Marathon stakes race.

Handle history

According to information submitted to the CHRB, the handle bet on Ferndale’s races last year was $4,705,809 compared to $7,268,797 in 2012 when eight days of racing was offered. Track attendance in 2012 was 41,304 compared to 28,263 last summer. In January of 2013, the fair association did not renew long-time fair manager Stuart Titus’s contract and instead hired Conway. That coming August, under Conway’s management, handle dropped almost $2 million and attendance at the races locally dropped by almost 16 percent, according to information provided by Conway to the CHRB. The following year in 2014, the fair association dropped back down to six days of racing instead of eight.

Realistic expectations?

Humboldt’s application is in stark contrast to that of the Sonoma County Fair (SCF) in Santa Rosa, which also submitted a license application for CHRB approval at today’s meeting. Its application stated that Sonoma would conduct eight races on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 on Saturdays and Sundays. The SCF, which has a total of 11 days of racing, will offer just over $1 million in purses. Golden Gate Fields is predicting it will run between nine and 11 races during its weekend competition.

In terms of marketing and promotion of the 2017 race meeting in Ferndale, the CHRB was presented an outline of what the HCF plans to do in order to attract race fans, as well as comparisons of what it has done over the previous five years. The HCF racing license application states that a total of $60,000 will be allocated toward advertising the event and that a marketing/development director had been hired to lead the association’s efforts.

Numbers game

The association also stated in its application that, with the help of its new director, a total of $250,000 in sponsorship support could be generated this year, an increase of $32,500 it said in the application was received last year. A comparison of sponsorship funds included in the application, and those included in the association’s year-end financial documents, however, show discrepancies. According to the HCF 2016 year-end financial, a total of $184,142 was recorded as sponsorship money, not the $217,500 reported to the CHRB in this year’s application. Similarly, comparative numbers for 2013, 2014 and 2015 also did not match up. The HCF told the CHRB that it had received $203,000 in sponsorships in 2015, compared to the $143,322 included in its year-end financials. For 2014, the figures were $200,000 compared to $131,900 and for 2013 they were $160,000 compared to $123,140.

Conway said in an email to The Enterprise that the differences were because of the addition of “in-kind” donations to the sponsorship program.

The application also provided the CHRB with the association’s plan to hold another fundraising event during this year’s fair. While not providing any detail to the concept, the application nonetheless stated that an event is planned for Monday, September 4, when it’s hoped that $50,000 can be raised for improvements to the “back stretch and barns.”

Back to school

This year marks the first time the HCF will be conducted in the August 23-September 4 timeframe after Conway made a motion at a California Authority of Racing Fairs meeting to move the fair later in the year. According to information from the Humboldt County Office of Education, high schools in the Eureka, Arcata, and McKinleyville districts begin classes during the week of August 23. Fortuna High School begins even earlier, with opening day coming on August 14. Ferndale schools are scheduled to begin classes on August 28, as will many elementary schools in the county.

Figures don’t lie

At the end of the day, fair officials are likely hoping their long shot wager pays off, due to the precarious financial position their records indicate, going into a unique and challenging period.

As previously reported in The Enterprise, the HCF Association’s operating reserves have decreased from $500,000 at the beginning of 2013 to $216,000 in April, 2016 and approximately $110,000 in April of 2017. (The Enterprise has had to sue the fair association twice in a successful effort to keep the association’s financial records as public documents, per the association’s lease with the county dictates. In the last lawsuit, the fair association chose to spend more than $70,000 of its the association’s own money fighting from going under the California Public Records Act with its financial documents. It dipped into its own funds because its insurance carrier refused to cover the fair association after the association cost the California Fair Services Authority more than $50,000 in a similar lawsuit.)

With monthly operating costs running between $30,000-$40,000 per month and non-fair revenues trickling in at a pace lower than that, the association will need to continue using portions of the $110,000 to make payroll and pay expenses in the two months leading up to opening day of the fair.

In 2016, when the HCF conducted six days of racing, financial documents indicate that racing actually lost money, with total revenues from racing coming in at $460,189 and expenses finishing at $528,656, or a loss of about $11,000 per day. The big unknown is what the impact will be from adding one more race day to the program. Things could very quickly become tight, if racing revenues once again under produce, if sponsorships don’t come in as expected, if attendance drops precipitously, or all the above.

Only time will tell if the long shot bet pays off.

(Disclosure: The Enterprise publisher and editor is married to Stuart Titus.)