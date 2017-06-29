Ferndale City Council talks marijuana-growing boundaries

From the June 29 print edition

Should the city of Ferndale expand its sphere of influence in order to prevent marijuana grows from being permitted just on the other side of the fence separating the city limits from property in the county? That was the topic discussed by the council at its June 21 meeting at Town Hall as it considered how best to avoid the type of situation currently being debated just across the river by the Fortuna City Council, its city residents and the County of Humboldt — a situation where the county has issued a grow permit for a parcel of land bordered on three sides by property within the city limits of Fortuna.

“I’ve talked with (Fortuna City Manager) Mark Wheetley and Doug Strehl on the council in Fortuna and they’re obviously very concerned about having major grow sites right up against the city limits,” said Ferndale Councilman Patrick O’Rourke. “I want to make sure we’ve got our heads on straight on a situation that’s coming up with the change in the marijuana laws and where folks can grow.”

Councilman Michael Sweeney suggested the council consider expanding the city’s sphere of influence to include agricultural lands surrounding Ferndale, noting that Ferndale’s current General Plan includes only the Francis Creek watershed as being within the sphere.

“That gives us some influence over what occurs there,” said Sweeney. “We might be able to expand it.”

A buffer zone of one-half mile from the city limit boundaries was suggested as a possible distance that might fit into such an expansion.

City Manager Jay Parrish reported that he’s also discussed with Wheetley the challenges currently facing the Friendly City and that the matter has been included in the monthly meetings of city managers throughout the county. Parrish also suggested that policies of the California Coastal Commission might also prove useful in the debate about where marijuana might be legally grown in the Eel River valley and where it cannot.

“I did hear that the Coastal Commission is not accepting and permitting that (pot grows),” said Parrish. “All the cities are considering supporting Fortuna’s position. As cities, we’re talking about a one-half mile buffer where that can happen.”

According to Parrish, the Coastal Commission’s jurisdiction goes all the way from the coast inland to the mouth of the Van Duzen River.

Mayor Don Hindley did not sound as optimistic that changes to the city’s sphere of influence would make a difference as to what property is permitted by the county for marijuana operations.

“My personal opinion, and it’s just my personal opinion, is I think the Board of Supervisors are more interested in (collecting) fees,” said Hindley.

In other business, Parrish reported to the council that he is looking for a new location to handle the vegetation anticipated for removal in this year’s Francis Creek cleanup project. The project, now entering its third year, is carried out by a group of 20-30 volunteers who spend about one month removing vegetation and debris from Francis Creek, from Van Ness Avenue to the community park, materials that add significantly to winter flooding if not removed. According to Parrish, the site used for the past two years where debris has been taken, located on Wildcat Road about one mile south of the Capetown-Petrolia sign, is no longer available.

“The person who owned it decided he didn’t want to do it anymore,” said Parrish of the former site that previously had the necessary permits to receive such materials. Parrish said that Fortuna’s wastewater facility was among the locations being explored as an alternative because of its composting capabilities within the facility. Volunteers will conduct a walk-through of Francis Creek in July, with cleanup work planned once again during the month of August.

The council also approved the city’s 2017-2018 budget and received an update on the Francis Creek pedestrian bridge project. Councilman Dan Brown was appointed as Ferndale’s representative for the California League of Cities, with councilmen Doug Brower and O’Rourke appointed as alternates.