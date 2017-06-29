From the size of appetizers to fair entertainment, fair board talks upcoming event

From the June 29, 2017 print edition

The Humboldt County Fair Association Board of Directors for the first time in more than a year let a sliver of light into its regular monthly meeting on Monday night by allowing the public to sit in on a few business items listed on its agenda.

Since the fair board went underground in February of 2015, a vast majority of its discussions and business has been done behind closed doors. Prior to 2015, the association’s meetings were open and governed by the state’s open meeting laws.

Monday night, with only The Enterprise in attendance, directors bantered about before the start of the meeting. With directors Clare Bugenig and Cindy Olsen getting married on Saturday, directors teased Bugenig about his nuptials and why Olsen wasn’t at the meeting.

“Where’s the bride?” director Johanna Rodoni asked Bugenig.

“God damn Bugenig wore her out, she couldn’t make the meeting tonight,” said director Mel Berti. “Did you take in oxygen? . . .It’s like branding calves.”

“You guys are something else,” said Bugenig.

Sixteen out of 18 directors were present for the meeting with Dr. Fred Van Vleck, superintendent of Eureka City Schools, arriving slightly late to the meeting, along with director Sandy Hanks. Along with Olsen, director Mandy Marquez was absent.

Under Executive Committee reports, board president Tim Renner said the committee met on June 19 and reviewed “the goals for 2017 and where we are up to for the second quarter.” He said the members discussed the caterer for the VIP room during fair time “quite extensively,” deciding that Ferndale’s Sweet Basil will again cater the room and Friendship Square. Rodoni asked if the commitee obtained other caterers for the job. Renner said they did but decided to “go with” the caterer they had the prior year.

“Could they make the hors d’oeuvres any smaller,” quipped director Wayne Wilson. “They made them so small. They couldn’t make them any smaller.”

“Yea, that was an issue,” said Rodoni. “That’s why I thought we were looking for someone else.”

Director Duane Martin stated that the Finance Commitee had met and reviewed building and grounds rental rates and “came out with a proposal” that directors will vote on at the next meeting. Directors unanimously approved the financial reports with no questions asked. The financials show the association with an operating cash balance of approximately $130,000 at the end of May with a net loss of $53,000 year to date.

During the general manager’s report, Richard Conway informed directors about the June 21 Ferndale City Council meeting concerning the noise issue surrounding the June 8-9 monster truck show at the fairgrounds. Conway told directors that “we had a lot of people there in support” and that “our statements and presentation were well received.

“We had lots of positive feedback after the meeting,” said Conway. “(Director) Dave (Mogni) had a great statement and presentation and opened a lot of eyes and made a lot of people change.”

Conway told directors — all of which except one live outside the city limits — the fair office received two complaints about the noise. He did not inform them of the 17 complaints received by the Ferndale Police Department.

Conway also informed the board that the California Horse Racing Board last Thursday approved the fair association’s license application for its seven-day race meet this August and September.

“It was uneventful,” said Conway. “We told them the upgrades and improvements and how recruiting was going. It was very brief. The license was approved.”

Conway did not inform directors that CHRB Commissioner Jesse Choper asked Conway why the fair experienced a 28 percent drop — approximately $1.8 million — in handle on last year’s race meet and a 20.47 percent drop in attendance at the races. Conway told Choper that it was because the association no longer received approximately $120,000 in subsidies — or so-called host fees — from Golden Gate Fields (GGF). When a GGF representative was asked later by The Enterprise if the elimination of the subsidies from the Bay Area track caused Humboldt’s handle to drop $1.8 million, as well as the decline in attendance, Scott Daruty replied, “No it did not.”

When asked for a clarification by The Enterprise, Conway said he stood by his statement.

“The lack of host status on Wednesday and Thursday made the difference in our purses and commissions.”

When informed that purses — the prize money awarded to horsemen — were actually on a per race average more in 2016 than in 2015, Conway had no additional explanation.

Directors also heard from new “development director” Bill Morrill. He showed the board a final draft of this year’s fair poster. and gave a run down on entertainment planned for the fair.

“We have an almost complete entertainment calendar with a few holes,” he said. “I’m working with Steve Sterback (of Ferndale) to fill in.”

Morrill also handed out raffle tickets for directors to sell, as they have done in past years and said he was finishing up a television commercial with vintage footage of the fair from 1948 filmed by Ferndale’s Jack Tipple.

With the conclusion of the public portion of the meeting, directors went into executive session to discuss contract negotiations “and matters which relate to or which may lead to potential litigation.”

As soon as The Enterprise editor left the room, a director quickly slammed the door shut.