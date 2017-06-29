Hydesville school chief explains why she doesn’t want Ferndale trustee Cory Nunes’s pot grow approved; Nunes fails to respond to public records request . . . forces lawsuit

From the June 29, 2017 print edition

Why exactly doesn’t the superintendent of the Hydesville Elementary School District want Ferndale school board president Cory Nunes’s marijuana grow expansion near her school?

Lisa Jager, head of the 190-student kindergarten though eighth grade school, says she and parents “worry about the safety of the kids” with the issues related to marijuana-growing operations such as the one co-owned and co-managed by Nunes.

Nunes did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Jager has asked the county of Humboldt to deny Nunes’s application to permit his existing grow, which he also wants to expand, according to his application to the county. Nunes’s proposed expansion of his one-acre grow on Riverbar Road, which has been in operation prior to January 1, 2016, includes the use of up to nine employees, according to his application.

“There’s been a lot of transient population, which has hung out on school grounds,” said Jager. “They bring signs of growing and just having those kind of issues around school bus stops is very concerning to parents.”

Jager (as reported in the June 8 Enterprise) specifically told the county’s Building and Planning Department, which circulated Nunes’s application to various public entities for comment, that his operation and planned expansion presents a “potentially dangerous environment for students.

“We have community members calling the school who see the fluctuation in the population coming in and out, especially during different seasons,” said Jager. “They don’t have a familiarity with the people coming and going. The nature of the business, the crime that it’s brought into Humboldt County and how it impacts students.”

Jager said in addition she is concerned about the safety of her students at bus stops along Riverbar Road.

“It’s kind of a crazy road,” she said. “In general, traffic is pretty fast and with an increase in traffic . . .”

Meanwhile, Nunes ignored several public records requests made to him by this newspaper, prompting a lawsuit against the district.

In March, the newspaper sent an email to Nunes’s email address listed on the district’s website and asked the board president to provide copies of any emails related to district business. Nunes did not respond to the request. A second request was made, with the warning that if he did not respond, he would force the newspaper to seek a judicial remedy. Again, Nunes did not respond.

The California Public Records Act requires public officials to respond to requests for public documents within ten days.

In January of 2016, the district paid The Enterprise’s attorney $5,500 in a settlement after district superintendent Jack Lakin ignored a public records request from the newspaper. He too was warned before the litigation was filed that if he didn’t respond, he would force the newspaper to seek a judicial remedy.

For several years, the district violated the California Public Records Act by not responding to or stalling in responding to requests for public records. After The Enterprise sued the district, responses were promptly made. That is until now.

In a statement issued by Lakin in January of 2016 after the check was written to The Enterprise’s attorney, Lakin said, “At the December School Board meeting we reviewed the policy regarding Public Records Requests and have also put in place additional safeguards to avoid this from happening again.”

After Lakin was served the most recent lawsuit as district representative, he contacted The Enterprise editor attempting to verify what correspondence the district had not provided.

“It looks like the missing item is the letter from fairgrounds . . . will scan and send tomorrow,” wrote Lakin in a text. “Please let me know if there are other missing documents. My oversight. My apologies.”

Lakin, however, had already provided the “fairgrounds letter” and apparently did not realize that his board president had ignored public records requests.

On Tuesday night, trustees met in closed session to discuss the lawsuit. Before retreating behind closed doors, the Enterprise editor asked why the names involved in the lawsuit were not listed on the board agenda, per the requirements of the Brown Act — the state’s open meeting law. The agenda only stated “pending litigation” as the subject matter for the closed session. Lakin said he wasn’t aware that the law required the litigation to be identified and said he would check with the district’s lawyer in closed session. When the board came back into open session, Nunes reported they had discussed the lawsuit and named the parties involved, per the requirements of the Brown Act.