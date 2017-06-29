Noise made at Ferndale City Council meeting by both sides of monster truck sound issue; council to review current noise law

From the June 29, 2017 print edition

The Ferndale City Council will sometime in the future review the city’s existing noise ordinance to see if it wants to make any changes to the law.

That was the consensus reached June 21 at a packed council meeting after more than an hour of public comments regarding the noise made by the June 9-10 monster truck event held at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds. More than 50 people packed the council chambers. Many lived in the city of Ferndale and many lived outside the city limits. All had strong views on the issue leading to applause after many speakers from those in favor of more motorized events at the fairgrounds and those concerned about the noise generated by the events.

A flat-track motorcycle event is scheduled for August 5 from 12 pm to 8 pm at the fairgrounds, according to the California Flat Track Association Facebook page, with no sound restrictions as other tracks and races sometimes require.

Show and tell

The sound of motorcycles racing was demonstrated by residents Arne and Arne RW Petersen — father and son — who live at the corner of Main and Arlington, adjacent to the fairgrounds. When Humboldt County Fair Association Director Dave Mogni began addressing the council, the Petersens went outside and played a tape of motorcycle racing through a speaker on their truck parked alongside the chambers.

“Disruptive, isn’t it?” said Arne RW, a mechanical engineer who later explained that the motorcycle tape was at 50 decibels and that he measured the monster truck sound level at 85-90 decibels at the high school the night of the monster trucks.

“That’s what we lived through two weeks ago,” said the elder Arne.

The two — the youngest a descendant, he says, of Dr. Theodore Dwight Felt who began the Eel River Jockey Club in 1866 and started what would eventually become the Humboldt County Fair — apologized for the disruption, but also stated that bothering the council and those in attendance was exactly the point they were trying to make with noise that was far less, they said, than what was generated by the monster trucks and disruptive to their peace and quiet at their residence.

“Just stand there, Dave,” urged Ferndale Unified School District Trustee Kenny Richardson. “We’ve got all night.”

Rumble

As Mogni attempted to continue to address the council, Humboldt County Fair Association Development and Loleta resident Director Bill Morrill stormed outside and attempted to disconnect the sound system. The Petersens blocked their truck from the fair representative. Police Chief Bret Smith got in-between Morrill and the Petersens as Morrill yelled at the Petersens. The two eventually voluntarily turned off the sound after they said they made their point to the council and those in attendance.

Life Choices

Mogni, in his prepared statement that he managed to read for the most part to the council, listed the organizations that he no longer belongs to in Ferndale — the chamber of commerce, Ferndale Rotary and the Native Sons of the Golden West. The 20-year owner of the Ivanhoe restaurant, bar and hotel, and the more recent owner of The Palace bar, Mogni told the council that he and his wife “pay a handsome amount of property tax, sales tax and occupancy tax that help support this community.

“My family have owned and operated businesses on Main St., Ferndale for 60 years,” stated Mogni, referring also to his father’s closed gas station on the corner of Main and Ocean, which recently was painted by a chamber volunteer after many years of being an eyesore to some. “I might suggest to those in this room who haven’t owned a business in Ferndale, it isn’t easy and it takes a lot more than putting an open sign out and watching the customers pour through the door,” said Mogni, who cited other events in Ferndale such as the Kinetic Sculpture Race, Foggy Bottoms Milk Run and Bargain Lovers Weekend. “And all these events, and many others that come and go over time, create inconveniences for all of us at some time,” said Mogni, adding that the money generated by the events “creates income and taxes that support the infrastructure of this great community we live in.”

Mogni said he chooses to live outside the city, in the country.

“Some of us choose to live away from the noise created by other people, or mother nature, and some of us chose to live away from it all,” he said. “Whatever our choice, we live with it.”

Mogni urged the council not to change the current noise ordinance which states in part: “It shall be unlawful for any person to make, continue or cause to be made or continued, within the limits of the City of Ferndale, any disturbing, excessive or offensive noise which causes discomfort or annoyance to any reasonable persons of normal sensitivity residing in the area.”

“We have ordinances in place to protect us today, they have worked for years,” he said. “Please don’t change them and create tighter restrictions that reduces attractions, thus traffic, and make it more difficult than it already is to own a business in this town.”

As he left the podium, Mogni scoffed at the Petersens’ demonstration of noise levels and stated sarcastically, “Classy.” The fair director later left the meeting when the Petersens addressed the council again and before the city councilmen discussed the issue further.

Business impact

However, while the monster truck event may have brought business to Mogni’s establishments, the noise generated by the monster truck event had a negative effect on Lee Shoblom’s business — a vacation rental on Fifth Street.

“We had no advance notice,” he told the council. “People come here for what this place is all about. It’s not monster trucks and motorcycles.”

Shoblom said along with two nights of excessive noise, there was additional noise on Sunday morning as the monster trucks were loaded up to leave town. He told the council he had to buy his guests dinner in an effort to mitigate the impact.

“I can appreciate once in awhile these things happening, but on an ongoing basis, this just can’t be a part of our future,” he said.

Weighing in

The mother of city councilman Doug Brower told the council that at her home on Rose Avenue at McKinley Avenue, the monster trucks were “a little loud,” but that the event was “all part of living in this community.

“I don’t think Ferndale should be a dead town,” she said, adding that she has also heard concerts at the fairgrounds from her home.

Arlington Avenue resident Jerry Bruga read fellow resident Duane Martin’s letter to the council, since Martin was out of town. The letter supported the monster truck event. Martin did not identify himself as a fair director in the letter.

Francis Street resident Martin Tubb said the monster trucks were “really loud” at his home more than a mile away and that he wanted future motorized events “prevented” at the fairgrounds.

Rose Avenue resident Jay Russ, a motorcycle enthusiast and racer, said he supported motorcycle events at the fairgrounds. He said that his father, grandfather “and maybe great-grandfather” were on the fair board and that he has “specifically lobbied some of the fair board members to consider motorcycle racing on the track.

“A lot of people come to these events,” said Russ, who said he travels to motorcycle races around the state. “They are not bad people and they spend money like everyone else.”

Russ said that he “appreciates” the fair board expanding spectator events and that, while he understands the noise issue, “motorcycles have mufflers and sound tests.” (However, according to the California Flat Track Association Facebook page on the “Humboldt Half Mile Pro/Am August 5 event at the fairgrounds, there are no sound restrictions.)

Former fair director Jeff Farley “didn’t think it was excessive, but then again I’ve lived here all my life.”

Francis Street resident Sylvia Tubb commented that motorcycle races held in other cities are “masked by freeways and other noise.

“In this little community, there’s nothing to muffle that sound,” she said, adding that the monster truck show on Saturday night went to 9:45 pm. “We live over a mile away and that’s very late. Some of us are in bed already.”

Resident Pat Lyndon said it wasn’t fair that the police chief has to interpret the noise ordinance when complaints are made and that there needs to be some “definable” decibel levels in the ordinance. He encouraged the city officials to meet with the fair board and “negotiate what is fair and expected.”

Not about the fair

Arne RW Petersen again addressed the council, stating that the issue is the change of use of the fairgrounds from horse racing to motorized racing.

“I love hearing the horse racing and hearing a concert occasionally. That’s not intrusive,” he said. “But we are talking about motorcycle races which are deafening. Everyone knows that people in races wear ear plugs. The people sitting in the grandstands wear plugs. We’re across the street and are expected to endure or wear ear plugs. And, yes, we understood when we moved into Ferndale there would be a certain noise level and yes, people chose to live outside the community — and by the way, most of the fair board does live outside this community — they weren’t infringed upon. This has to stop before it gets started, and I’m not against motorcycle racing. I’m not against monster trucks. It just doesn’t belong in the city limits.”

Harrison Street resident Bill Dexter urged the council to enforce the current noise ordinance “for the peace and quiet enjoyment of the community.”

More noise

“I made a complaint the night of the monster trucks when I flagged down a police officer,” said Arne Petersen. “I was told to go to the city council meeting. The police did not enforce the noise ordinance but enforced it right out here tonight. No offense to you, chief.”

“You were disrupting the council meeting,” shouted the fair’s Bill Morrill.

“Get your facts straight,” said Chief Smith, addressing Petersen from a side table.

“I said, ‘Do you want me to turn it down,’ and you said, ‘Yes’,” Petersen replied to the chief. With that, Mayor Don Hindley slammed his gavel down, and yelled at Petersen, “You either address us or you’re done.”

Complaints?

Humboldt County Fair General Manager said the fair received two complaints — via an email from councilman Michael Sweeney’s wife and “someone who lived behind the Farm Shop on Rose Avenue who said it was excessive and unbearable.

“We didn’t receive any other calls or issues,” said Conway.

Chief Smith said his department received 17 complaints.

“We don’t want to have issues with neighbors,” said Conway. “We’re trying to bring family-friendly events to the community.”

Ferndale resident Felice Phillips said she attended the monster truck event and that it was well attended by families and children.

“There’s a huge part of this town that is my age or younger with children and they want and enjoy these activities to do with their families and children,” she said.

“It’s not a question of whether we like the event or not,” said Arne RW Petersen. “The fairgrounds could raise 1,000 pigs over there and make a lot of money, but we’d have to put up with the smell . . . that was a recording of the beginning of a motorcycle race and it didn’t reach anywhere near the level that an actual race would. I mean, do we want motor sports in town or do they need to find another place?”

“Hell yes we want them in town,” shouted Kathy Phillis from the back of the room.

“Yet another person that lives outside the city,” commented Petersen.

Council comments

With public comment concluded, the council took up the issue. Councilman Brower stated that where he lives on Eugene Street he hears music from the Old Steeple at the corner of Berding and Ocean, as well as a “few events” at the Masonic Lodge on Francis Street.

“We don’t get to sit in and regulate what Paul Beatie (owner of the Old Steeple) does at the steeple,” said Brower. “I think we should look at the ordinance. I just don’t see the problem.”

Brower said he wasn’t in town for the monster truck event but that if he had been, he would have “loved to take my kids to the event.”

Councilman Dan Brown said he “grew up in racing” and worked at a monster truck event in Crescent City last year. He said he was “amazed” at the amount of kids at the event.

“As a city, we need young families,” he said. “That’s what makes the city vibrant.” He warned about changing the ordinance and making it specific to the fair. “It has to be for everybody,” he said, adding that during Ferndale parades the fire trucks are loud. He said he had to open his Fifth Street back door to hear the monster truck engines. “It’s part of living by the fairgrounds,” he said, adding “that considering 5,000 people were at the fairgrounds, five hours of noise spread out over two nights doesn’t seem big. It really doesn’t.”

Councilman Patrick O’Rourke said he could hear the event from his commercial district Main Street apartment.

“At one point, it did compete with our television in our bedroom, which is only five feet away,” he said. O’Rourke suggested studying the existing ordinance and perhaps making some amendments to the ordinance that “apply to everyone, not just the fair.”

Councilman Sweeney said he agreed with O’Rourke. He also agreed with a point made earlier that with the uncertainty around horse racing, there needs to be a “community partnership with the fairgrounds and the county to develop some kind of strategic plan. “And within that plan, identify uses that are compatible, more desirable, less desirable,” said Sweeney.

Mayor Hindley concluded the topic, by stating that the city council will be “looking at the ordinance to see if there are changes we want to make.” He said he didn’t want the issue to go to the city planner or the planning commission — as is the usual course of action — “because we work cheaper than the planner.”

Miserable people?

Meanwhile, other residents weighed in on the topic on Facebook, including the husband of the fair assocation’s bookkeeper. Dave Griffiths blamed the complaints over the noise on “miserable people” who want “others to be miserable too.

“There are just a handful of people who don’t want the fair to succeed and they’ll do anything to make it happen,” he wrote.