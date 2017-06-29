Residents call for fair board to do its business in public; newspaper in negotiations with fair association in effort to put meetings back under Brown Act

From the June 29, 2017 print edition

Communication.

That was the overwhelming theme running throughout the public comment section of the June 21 Ferndale City Council meeting regarding the recent monster truck show at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds. Or lack thereof.

Ferndale Chamber of Commerce President Karen Pingitore said she wasn’t in town for the June 9-10 monster truck event, but wanted to talk to the council “about how we got to this point.

“We need to open the lines of communication between the Humboldt County Fair, the city of Ferndale, I’d like to say the chamber of commerce and other citizen groups that are interested in making sure that the use of that facility when it changes in this way . . . we’re all on the same page, whether it’s noise or any other factor that comes about,” said Pingitore — a co-founder, along with Enterprise publisher Caroline Titus, of Friends of The Fair, which has provided more $40,000 to the fair association for improvements on the fairgrounds, including funds to build a new junior livestock office. “Quite honestly, there needs to be a strategic plan for that facility,” said Pingitore. “It’s 65 acres of unknown when horse racing goes away potentially . . . we need to know what’s going to happen out there. We don’t control that unless we all communicate and work together doing it.”

With the fair association board doing the vast majority of its business behind closed doors for the past two years means that the community was not given an opportunity to learn or comment about the controversial monster truck show until this newspaper reported on it or saw a poster for it on Facebook.

Prior to February 2015, the Humboldt County Fair Association Board of Directors was governed by the state’s open meeting and public record laws. It had operated in the light of day with public input for decades prior as it was organized as an affiliate of a government entity and received and spent public monies as it still does today. Meetings were noticed to the public, opportunity for public comment was made available at each meeting and on each topic on the agenda and all business was done in public except for a few items allowed to be discussed by law in closed session. Directors, however, wanted out from the scrutiny of the public and changed their tax status two years ago to a private non-profit. Some stated it was because the fair would only be eligible for some grants if it was a 501(c)(3) non profit. However, the long-standing tax classification of an affiliate of a government entity provided the same if not better tax deductible opportunity for those making donations, according to tax experts The Enterprise interviewed at the time.

(While other county fairs in California’s network of 78 state-owned and county fairs are non-profits, only two don’t voluntarily operate under the state’s public meeting laws and provide opportunity for public participation, according to research done by The Enterprise in late 2014.)

When they announced the change, some directors said meetings would still be public but that changed quickly. Initially, after the change a “community comment” portion of the meeting was on the fair board’s monthly agendas. The open portion of the meeting would last a few minutes before the public was asked to leave. Lately, however, there has been no community comment notice on the agendas and the vast majority of business done behind closed doors.

“We have the opportunity for someone to address the board at everyone of those meetings,” Humboldt County Fair General Manager Richard Conway told the city council last week.

Conway’s statement, however, was in direct contradiction to the fair board’s agendas for the past seven months. The last “community comment” noticed on the fair board’s monthly agenda was in November of 2016.

Prior to Conway’s employment as general manager in 2013, former 22-year fair manager Stuart Titus served two terms on the city council and was mayor twice. Titus said that he decided to get involved with the city and volunteer on the council when he was the fair’s manager in part to build a good relationship between the city and the fairgrounds and to keep lines of communication open. He also contributed a column on a regular basis to this newspaper, reporting on activities happening at the fairgrounds.

In recent years, the relationship between the city and the fair association has been strained, with the association proposing a rap concert and a marijuana competition — both of which never occurred after community concern and issues the city’s police chief had with the proposed events.

Fifth Street resident Jennifer Raymond told the council last week that her biggest concern was that the “fairgrounds, which is an integral part of our community, has gone underground.

“We have no idea what’s coming up,” she said. “The posters for the monster truck destruction derby were not even posted around town. These decisions are being made behind closed doors . . . what can we do to approach the county supervisors and the fair board to get more transparency in terms of what’s going to be happening at the fairgrounds and input from this community so things that are happening there are beneficial to all of us.”

Conway said that a list of events is available at the fairgrounds office and that his “door is always open.”

Resident Jim Stretch asked if the fair “would be open to having another meeting before any more events to hear from the community.

“I’d like to have a dialogue with the fair board,” said Stretch. “I understand it wasn’t noticed so we couldn’t have that conversation. The respect and mutual support that we’ve had for 121 years is based on that communication.”

“Again, we have a list of events,” said Conway.

“Public input would take a lot of sting out of this conversation,” said Stretch. “At least people are heard. I’m talking about the front-end process.”

Councilman Patrick O’Rourke agreed that the fair association needs to provide “better communication with the public.

“I actually went to a fair board meeting a couple of years ago and yes, it was open for public comment, and then closed immediately. The rest of the business was done in closed session.”

O’Rourke said as a public benefit private non-profit organization, the fair association “has a right to do that, but I’m not sure it’s the best practice.”

Councilman Michael Sweeney agreed with O’Rourke and Pingitore.

“The writing seems to be on the wall that in some point in time they will lose horse racing,” he said. “It behooves us as a community to have a partnership with the fairgrounds and county to develop some kind of strategic plan to carry fairgrounds and the revenues it generates for local businesses and the city itself and open up communication.”

Meanwhile, The Ferndale Enterprise is currently in negotiations with the HCFA over whether HCFA will agree to follow the Brown Act, as it has historically. However, the Enterprise’s attorney, Paul Nicholas Boylan, advises The Enterprise not to discuss those negotiations, which, if successful, will provide for better public oversight of HCFA’s decisions.

“If, however, these negotiations fail, it will likely lead to another round of litigation between HCFA and the newspaper,” said Boylan.

(Disclosure: The Enterprise editor and publisher is married to former fairgrounds manager Stuart Titus.)