Fair auction gross sales dip; on-track bets less than 2016

From the August 31 print edition

Chamber of commerce weather blessed the organizers of the Humboldt County Fair last weekend with gray skies returning the early part of this week to hover over a fair with very light attendance, due to county students being back in the classroom instead of on the carnival rides.

While fair manager Richard Conway did not respond to a request for fair attendance numbers or comment on the first week of fair, those in charge of putting on Sunday’s junior livestock auction did report that sales were down from last year’s record of 261 animals selling for $723,500 gross. This year, 249 animals were bought for gross sales total of $590,255. That total included a “number of add-ons” — additional cash given to young exhibitors, according to Humboldt County Fair Association director Mandy Marquez. Marquez said the total sales number could go up “slightly” with the calculation of additional “add-ons.

“It was another successful year at the junior livestock auction,” said Marquez. “We truly have the most generous community of supporters.”

Average price per pound for meat rabbits was $800; meat birds, $786.36; youth market lambs, $12.35; meat goats, $13.07; beef, $4.54; swine, $9.05.

For the first time in history, the fair was closed on Monday, which took some patrons by surprise and prompted them to comment on the fair’s Facebook site. On Tuesday and Wednesday, light attendance was noticeable, with all eyes looking toward Labor Day weekend and the hopes for more great weather and larger crowds.

On the racing side of the fair, three fewer races were written and filled the first three days of a seven-day racing schedule than in 2016, which offered six days of racing. This Friday’s race card, meanwhile, was noticeably light, with only six races offered — two of which were mule races and the rest with light entries. Saturday will offer seven races with four five-horse fields compared to ten races last year on the second Saturday. On-track betting was also down the first three days, according to the CHRIMS pari-mutuel information system, with an average of $8,966 bet locally on each race compared to $9,800 in 2017.

The fair was moved later in the year by Conway last April, after he made a motion at a California Authority of Racing Fairs meeting to change historic dates from mid-August to later in the month and into the Labor Day weekend. Conway was betting on getting in return lucrative stand-alone racing dates, but his bet failed and Ferndale’s races are once again overlapped by Golden Gate Fields in the Bay Area. Conway also told the California Horse Racing Board in the fair’s application for the racing meet, that he planned on having 12 races a day. For the first five days of a seven-day meet, however, the fair has offered an average of 6.8 races per day with an average starters (for the first three racing days) per race of 5.80.