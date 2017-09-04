Last-ditch push on to save small school funding for Ferndale High

From the August 31, 2017 print edition

If a last-ditch effort to secure up to $500,000 in small school funding from the state comes up short, Ferndale High School may have to shut its doors.

That’s the message new Ferndale Unified School District (FUSD) Superintendent Beth Anderson has sent to California Senator Mike McGuire after a late July trip to Sacramento and the state capitol to meet with McGuire’s staff, state Department of Finance representatives and representatives from the governor’s office.

“To maintain the current level of student services, without the additional funding, Ferndale USD falls into an unsustainable pattern of deficit spending,” Anderson wrote in a letter to McGuire. “If a solution is not found, teaching positions would have to be reduced to a point where the high school would no longer be educationally viable and the school would potentially have to close.”

The school district has for several years been attempting to secure approximately $400,000 to $500,000 the high school receives in Necessary Small School Funding (NSSF). The funding will end on June 30, 2018 — after several years of reprieve — and unless the funding is secured in budget language, five other similar small high schools in the state are out of luck. The funding was originally eliminated in 2013 for any high school with an average daily attendance of less than 301, if that school was “the only high school maintained by a unified school district.”

The district has been paying a Sacramento lobbying firm $1,000 per month for several years in an attempt to reinstate the NSSF but has, so far, not been successful.

“This has to be taken care of in the January budget because we have to do (layoff notices),” Anderson told trustees at their August 9 meeting. “If we want until June, you think, ‘oh, we solved it.’ But it’s too late. We’d have given layoff notices, maybe lose people you can’t get back and you’ve got moral that went down.”

January is the first opportunity to introduce a bill securing the funding. The governor, however, doesn’t sign a final budget until July. The affected high schools are hoping that McGuire will sponsor legislation to attempt to restore the funding. Anderson said McGuire, a democrat, was once a school board member and so he “gets” the school system. In addition, the senator is on a budget committee.

Anderson explained that the issue is one of “inequity” toward small rural schools.

“I know the focus (with the state) is on urban schools, but we also have English language learner, students coming from where there is trauma in the home, and special education students,” said Anderson. “It’s not just all rich white people on ranches and farms and that’s kind of the mindset. The idea behind this, is that they don’t really need it.” Anderson said it would cost the state approximately $2 million to restore the funding for the six high schools. That amount has been referred to as “budget dust. “We’re not asking for more money,” said Anderson. “We’re just asking them not to cut. It’s huge for us and some of the districts, it’s almost 30 percent of their budget.”