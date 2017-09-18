Editorial: Hidden agendas

From the September 14, 2017 print edition

Once again, we’re scratching our heads when it comes to the Humboldt County Fair board. Why would the 18 members decide to hunker down and not operate under the state’s public meeting law — like the board did for decades — and instead choose to spend precious resources on attorney fees to keep the public from being informed and part of the decision-making process when it comes to the future of our beloved public fairgrounds and fair?

Out of the dozens of county and state fairs in California, 99 percent follow the state’s public meeting laws to make sure the public is informed and has an opportunity to comment on important decisions made on the public’s behalf.

Take for instance recent controversial events held or nearly held at the fairgrounds. The public did not get to listen or contribute to the decision-making process regarding the proposed pot festival, which the Ferndale police chief eventually snuffed out. The public was not part of the decision-making process regarding two loud motorized sporting events that impacted the town both positively and negatively. We don’t know about you, but we’re not willing to put our blind faith in the 18 members on that board or the general manager . . . especially considering our front page story this week where we point out another case of disingenuous behavior coming from the fair’s front office. The list is long.

Fair directors will likely tell you that fair board meetings are open. Again, disingenuous.

As soon as this newspaper’s attorney requested that the fair association go back under the Ralph M. Brown Act, the fair board opened up a portion of its meetings where the public could sit it. The majority of its business, however, is still done behind closed doors.

The Brown Act requires local entities to post their board meeting agendas, list all their business items to be discussed, allow for public comment on each item and inspect the writings of the public entity. Of course, there are times when a board needs to retreat behind closed doors and the Brown Act allows for that. Personnel items, litigation and property negotiations are all examples of issues that can be discussed in private.

Meanwhile, if you want to read the association’s minutes from the past two-and-a-half years, good luck. Despite the lease between the county and the fair association stating that the county can request the minutes at anytime, the county won’t do so. We know. We tried. We asked the county to obtain the minutes from the fair board and they would not. Hence, our legal action this week against the County of Humboldt in an attempt to get the county to do the right thing by shedding light on the fair board’s activities regarding running and maintaining a 65-acre publicly-owned property within the city limits of Ferndale.

The fair board operates a public facility, receives and spends public funds, is insured by a public agency, its budget is approved by the county, its funds are held in the county coffers, it is regulated by the state of California — including all horse-racing activity — and its year-end financials are approved by the state, including details of how many fair tickets are given away each year due to a state law that puts a limit on how many complimentary tickets can be handed out. Simply put, we believe legally it is a defacto local agency that belongs under public meeting laws. We end this editorial with one simple question. What is the fair board hiding?