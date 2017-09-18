Newspaper files legal action seeking public records and open meetings

Wants fair board meetings back under public meeting law and minutes from fair board meetings

From the September 14, 2017 print edition

This newspaper filed two lawsuits in Humboldt County Superior Court on Monday seeking the Humboldt County Fair Association (HCFA) board of directors to open its meetings to the public and for the County of Humboldt to make public the minutes of the fair board’s meetings.

HCFA’s General Manager Richard Conway and the county’s legal counsel did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Historically, the fair board has followed the Ralph M. Brown Act — the state law governing public meetings. In 2015, when the fair changed its tax classification from an affiliate of a local agency to a private non-profit, the board began doing most of its business behind closed doors. The Enterprise’s lawyer asked the fair board to voluntarily follow the public meeting law in an effort to avoid another round of litigation. The board refused, forcing the newspaper to file suit.

“As far as I know, HCFA is the only county fair board that doesn’t follow the Brown Act, doesn’t notify the public of actions HCFA intends on taking and doesn’t allow the public to participate in those decisions so that bad decisions that negatively impact the public can be prevented,” said The Enterprise’s attorney Paul Nicholas Boylan, an attorney who specializes in government transparency litigation. “The Enterprise is seeking a court order requiring HCFA to follow the Brown Act so that the community can take part in fair board decisions with the same rights as other California citizens throughout the state.”

Meanwhile, the lease between the county and the HCFA (Lease Agreement) states that the county can request fair board minutes from its meetings. The Enterprise filed a California Public Records Act request with the county, seeking those minutes. The county refused to provide them.

“The county controls access to the records The Enterprise wants to examine but refuses to instruct the county fair board to provide The Enterprise with these records. The Enterprise is asking the court for an order requiring the county to satisfy its duty to the public and instruct HCFA to provide The Enterprise with copies of records the public wants to examine,” said Boylan.

The Enterprise twice has succeeded through litigation to make the HCFA provide financial documents to the public, per its agreement with the county. The HCFA’s insurance provider paid the legal bills to defend it during the first lawsuit. The second time around, the provider declined to pay the HCFA’s attorney bills.