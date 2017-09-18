Numbers contradict fair manager’s statements that attendance was up

Attendance not up eight percent, per Richard Conway’s statement; actual numbers show 11.05 percent decrease

From the September 14, 2017 print edition

Eleven percent fewer people attended the 12-day Humboldt County Fair, that concluded on Labor Day, than the 11-day 2016 fair. According to the attendance and parking reports from the 2017 event, 38,242 people paid to attend the fair compared to 42,991 in 2016 with the fair last year open for one day less.

Fair manager Richard Conway was quoted in the Times-Standard on September 6 stating that attendance at the fair was up eight percent. It was actually down 11.05 percent. (Read the daily attendance reports here.) 2017 HCF Daily Fair Reports Aug 23-27 HCFA 2017 Fair Admissions Report Day 6-13

Conway did not respond to a request for comment on the attendance numbers.

“We had a few light days Tuesday through Thursday and it picked up on the weekend but overall it was strong,” the newspaper quoted Conway as stating.

During the first week of the fair, which opened on a Wednesday instead of a Thursday, the middle of the week attendance actually increased, compared to the prior year. Friday through Sunday, 661 more people paid to attend the fair than in 2016, resulting in a four percent increase over 2016 in attendance during the first weekend.

During the second week, when all county school students had returned to school, the middle-of-the week attendance dropped 55 percent compared to the prior year. The second weekend of the fair (Friday through Sunday) attendance dropped 21 percent compared to ‘16.

Attendance revenue collected at the gate fell below the fair association’s budgeted figure of $272,000, coming in at $255,473 but was more than the $236,000 collected in 2016 because the fair association charged $2 more per general admission at the front gate, while eliminating a $3 cost to get into the races. That $3 ticket generated $31,426 last year — money that will not show up on the fair’s books this year, resulting in an overall loss of admission revenue of $20,715 or 6.54 percent. Not made public yet is the total amount of pre-sale tickets sold.

Conway made the motion at a California Authority of Racing Fairs meeting last February to move the 2017 Humboldt County Fair to later in the year when students had returned to school. He gambled that by agreeing to run the fair’s horse racing meet later in the year and over the Labor Day weekend, the fair would get more lucrative stand-alone racing dates from the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB). His gamble failed in December when the state assigned the August 23-September 4.

Conway was quoted in last week’s Times-Standard as stating that the fair association “has no control” over the dates.

Negotiations for 2018 racing dates for the Humboldt County Fair and other live racing entities are already underway. The CHRB is anticipated to discuss them at its September 28 meeting at Los Alamitos Race Course in Southern California.

Meanwhile, as for the financial outcome of the 2017 Humboldt County Fair, the public and fair association directors will have to wait until later in the year when all revenues and expenses have been accounted for. The association, in its annual budget, plans to increase its operating reserve from $209,343 at the start of the year to $314,343 at the end of the year. ( HCFA 2017 Budget ) It began 2013 with approximately $500,000 in its operating reserve. (2014 HCFA budget.)The lease between the County of Humboldt, which owns the fairgrounds, and the fair association, states that all of the fair’s financial records are public documents. The Enterprise has successfully litigated twice against the association to enforce those terms and to keep the association’s financial documents public.

(Disclosure: The Enterprise publisher/editor is married to a past HCFA GM.)