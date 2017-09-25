Initial fair revenues drop below budgeted numbers

Expenses still being tallied; board meets Monday

From the September 21, 2017 print edition

Initial revenue numbers for the 2017 Humboldt County Fair are down from what fair association directors had hoped to earn this year.

With the fair running this year from August 23-September 4 — while most county students had returned to the classroom — draft revenue numbers in certain key areas are off double digit percentages from what was budgeted by the fair association earlier this year.

Commissions earned by the fair from concession revenue, according to draft figures provided by the fair association, show a 35 percent drop from what the fair board budgeted. Commissions from food and non-food concessionaires totaled $110,790. The fair board had hoped to earn $170,000 — about $9,000 less than what it earned last year with one less day of fair. Entry fees from the fair’s exhibit program came in at $11,005 compared to the $20,000 the fair board had hoped to earn, as it did the prior year.

Unaudited admission revenue, as reported in last week’s edition, totaled $255,473. The fair board budgeted to earn $272,000 in ticket sales. Pre-sale admissions totaled $39,300 — a 36 percent drop from the $61,000 budgeted. Carnival revenue totaled $137,003 — just slightly below the $145,000 budgeted. Parking revenue showed a 10.54 percent drop, earning the fair association $58,037 compared to the $69,000 budgeted. Sponsorship revenue — according to draft figures — show the fair association receiving $190,000 in cash donations, compared to the $200,000 budgeted.

The fair’s Lisa Hindley said in an email that figures for money earned from racing concessions are not complete, but should be in by the end of the month. The fair board budgeted $139,000 for the concession commissions — just $700 less that what was earned in 2016. The fair association board of directors will now wait for expenses from the annual event to be tallied.

According to the association’s 2017 budget, fair management has planned on cutting expenses over $100,000 after going over budget by about the same amount last year. The budget calls for increasing revenues for the year by $25,000. However, the total in anticipated revenues released in draft numbers by the association show a drop so far of $135,528. Not reportable as of yet are the commissions earned from the fair’s horse racing program. This year’s seven-day meet saw the same number of races as last year’s six-day meet. Eighty-five percent of the fair association’s revenue is earned during the annual fair. The other 15 percent is earned from interim rentals of the fairgrounds buildings and camping fees. The fair association also receives state general fund money each year.

This year, the fair association will also receive $30,000 from the California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF) — a public joint powers authority of which the association belongs to. CARF also paid $33,000 this year for a new inner track rail for the fair. Earlier this year, CARF’s interim Executive Director Larry Swartzlander reported that the Humboldt County Fair is in “financial duress.” CARF’s Live Racing Committee Chairman John Alkire stressed to local fair representatives that the fair “should be working hard to maximize community fundraising events,” as well as look at raising the sales tax to support the fair. The fair association board agendas have not included any items relating to a possible sales tax measure.

The fair board meets Monday night, beginning at 7 pm at the fair’s board room on Fifth Street.