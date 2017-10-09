Council fast tracks marijuana ordinance

First reading planned for October 18; little public input at workshop

From the October 5, 2017 print edition

The Ferndale City Council at its special meeting at Town Hall on Tuesday decided to accelerate the process of approving an ordinance regulating recreational marijuana activities in the city.

With stepped-up efforts to approve the new ordinance as soon as possible, the council hopes to position the city so that its ordinance is in effect should the State of California begin issuing licenses prior to January 1, 2018.

Proposition 64, referred to as The Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA), was approved by California voters in November 2016, legalizing use of recreational marijuana and created a state regulated licensing system for cultivation, testing, manufacturing and distribution of non-medical marijuana. According to the voter-approved legislation, January 1, 2018 was set as the date when the state would start issuing licenses. In order to regulate the new law, local jurisdictions like Ferndale would be required to have an ordinance in place by that time. Local officials, however, want to move as quickly as possible in case the state starts issuing licenses prior to the January 1 start date.

“Technically, they have the ability to issue licenses now, but they’re not completely set up,” said Ferndale Mayor Don Hindley. “And, there’s been some talk about possibly, in late 2017, start issuing licenses. If we don’t have our ordinance done and in place for 30 days, we may lose our ability to get the ordinance in.”

City Manager Jay Parrish also recommended that the council move as fast as possible to get the ordinance through the required two readings, plus the required 30-day waiting period.

“That’s why we think we need to get this done as soon as possible,” said Parrish. “Kris (City Clerk Kristene Hall) and I would recommend we have the first reading (at the October 18 council meeting), and then, as quickly as possible—which I think is two weeks— we could have a second reading.”

The council also discussed how the new recreational marijuana ordinance would replace a previous ordinance that dealt only with medical marijuana use in the city. With the new ordinance, anyone growing marijuana for medical purposes would fall under the same regulations as recreational grows, according to the draft ordinance.

“My understanding is that people that might be currently growing medical marijuana with a 215 card would be subject to these same provisions, in terms of getting a permit,” said Councilman Michael Sweeney. “But, how would the ordinance apply with anyone (already) growing with a 215?”

Mayor Hindley provided an explanation.

“ They basically would have to tell us they’re growing,” said Hindley. “Before, when they got the 215 card, all they had to do was go to any doctor in Arcata and once they had a 215 card they didn’t have to come to the city.”

The parts of the proposed ordinance relating to transporting marijuana was also discussed by the council, with Councilman Doug Brower offering his concerns.

“One of the things the ordinance doesn’t address is transportation,” said Brower.

Mayor Hindley once again provided clarification. “It addresses it in the fact that it can’t originate here,” said Hindley. “You can’t transport it from outside the city of Ferndale and have it end up in the city of Ferndale.”

Brower stated that his concerns related to a commercial marijuana grow application (see last week’s Enterprise) that had been submitted to the County of Humboldt for parcels of land east of Brower’s home.

“My example being at the end of Eugene (Street),” said Brower. “That’s county— can they come through with a U-Haul truck? What’s our enforcement?”

Brower was reminded that the ordinance could not restrict the use of public roads for transporting marijuana, but could restrict its final destination from landing in Ferndale.

Other than a representative from The Enterprise, only two members of the public attended the special meeting. The meeting was the second consecutive council meeting attended by Ferndale residents Tim and Margaret Griggs, who arrived just minutes before the meeting concluded. At the September 20 city council meeting, the Griggses spoke in opposition to an ordinance, approved on a 3-2 vote that night, regulating vacation rentals in Ferndale. The September meeting was the only time the Griggses participated in discussions of the vacation rental ordinance, a process that involved multiple meetings over a nine-month process.

Mrs. Griggs asked at Tuesday’s meeting about the proposed ordinance limiting the number of plants (six) that a person with a license and permit could grow in Ferndale.

“I was looking through it and I feel pretty good about a lot of it,” said Griggs. “The six plant rule— is there a reason we have to go with that? Can’t ask for zero?”

Mayor Hindley said that the ordinance would very likely be ruled null and void if the number was anything less than six.

“OK,” said Griggs. “Bummer.”

After reviewing the proposed ordinance the council approved by consensus to move forward with its first reading at the October 18 Town Hall meeting.