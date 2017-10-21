Fair board forced to make meeting minutes public

From the October 12, 2017 print edition

The county of Humboldt has required the Humboldt County fair board to make public minutes from its meetings. The fair board has done so, turning over to this newspaper more than 80 pages of meeting minutes it has kept private since it changed its long-standing status as a public body in February of 2015 to a private non-profit and went behind closed doors to conduct the majority of its business.

The public has been unable in the last few years to view, comment or learn about the decision-making process for business at the fairgrounds, including several controversial bookings — a marijuana festival that ultimately was cancelled by the Ferndale police chief and loud motorized events. Much of the public portion of the fair board’s meetings have lasted only minutes during the last several years, with the board then retreating behind closed doors to discuss a multitude of items including reports from its Livestock, Marketing and Entertainment and special ad hoc committees. The general manager’s report and financial information has also been discussed behind closed doors. Fair board meeting minutes have been approved behind closed doors and access to the minutes has been blocked.

That is until now.

The lease between the county and the Humboldt County Fair Association states that the fair board minutes can be accessed by the county of Humboldt. When The Enterprise requested the minutes from the county, the county initially balked. After this newspaper filed a lawsuit, the county immediately requested the minutes from the fair association and made them public, thereby settling the litigation quickly.

“This is a good result,” said Enterprise legal counsel, Paul Nicholas Boylan. “The public obtains records that provide insight into how and why HCFA makes decisions that affect the community, and the public avoids the enormous costs associated with records access disputes.”

County officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Boylan is no stranger to these kinds of disputes and he knows how much they can cost.

He was recently awarded nearly $90,000 after he won a records access case against the City of Eureka. The fair association and its insurance provider has paid Boylan more than $66,000 to settle two previous lawsuits for withholding fair financial documents from the public.

The fair association’s lease with the county states that all financial documents are public records. In addition, the fair association has paid thousands of dollars to its own attorneys to unsuccessfully fight The Enterprise’s lawsuits. Its liability insurance provider refused to cover the fair board for the last public records suit and the released minutes show that there is no coverage to defend against the latest litigation filed by this newspaper — separate from the minutes lawsuit filed and settled with the county — which contends that the fair association is a de facto local agency and should be subject to the state’s open meeting laws, as it was for decades.

The fairgrounds is public property and receives public monies and the board is one of only two in the state among more than 70 fairs that does the majority of its business in private.

HCFA General Manager Richard Conway did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Meanwhile, the minutes from more than two years’ worth of private meetings show that the fair board may have attempted to change the lease between it and the county regarding public records. At its May 2016 meeting, after The Enterprise’s attorney was awarded $45,000 in its first successful public records suit, minutes state that the fair board or its management planned to speak with its special counsel “concerning writing a letter to the County of Humboldt requesting a change of the lease contract to exclude public records requests.”

Other items discussed behind closed doors included in July of 2015 a discussion on the VIP suite usage and the opening of the board room for directors during the “weigh-in” day prior to the junior exhibitors week. At that meeting, director Al Cooper made a motion that directors should “buy their own drinks” and not receive drink tickets. The motion carried, changing a long tradition of directors drinking alcohol bought with fair funds.

Other items done behind closed doors, according to the minutes, including discussion of state monies allocated to the fair for deferred maintenance, appointment of directors to committees, fair board goals, the fair association’s annual budget and efforts to “protect its reserve,” the city of Ferndale’s Transient Occupancy Tax and whether the fair association should pay the city, storage of the Cape Mendocino Fresnel lens, the annual directors dinner, reports on the racing program and state racing dates issues involving the public California Horse Racing Board, ADA updates required on the fairgrounds (including major projects with a 2019 deadline), rental fee increases and monster track and flat track racing events.

In regard to the last topic, an attorney working for the city of Ferndale said that the county has agreed that the issue of environmental reviews of the use of the fairgrounds grandstands for something other than horse racing may need to be addressed under the California Environmental Quality Act or CEQA.

Attorney James Aste said that after several meetings between county officials and members of city staff over issues related to citizen complaints about the motorized events at the fairgrounds, “the county will have Public Works staff examine CEQA compliance issues prior to entering into a new lease with the fair association.” The lease between the county and the HCFA is up for renewal in 2018. The city has said that it can’t enforce its noise ordinance on the fair association — even though the fairgrounds is within city limits — due to the “rules of preemption,” according to Aste. The Ferndale City Council will receive a report on the issue at its October 18 meeting.

Meanwhile, attorney Boylan praised the county of Humboldt for acting quickly to make the fair board minutes public.

“They acted swiftly and accurately evaluated the merits of the dispute between The Enterprise and their client and their client chose the path of greater transparency instead of engaging in an expensive and divisive legal battle to maintain secrecy of something that should be public information,” said Boylan.

Humboldt County First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, when asked at the October 2 Ferndale Chamber of Commerce meeting whether he thought fair board meetings should be open to the public and subject to the state’s open meeting laws once again, said that he thought the meetings were open to the public.