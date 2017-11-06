Fair gets lucky break; state board moves race meet back to August and grants one week of lucrative unoverlapped racing

From the November 2, 2017 print edition

By Dan Ross

Enterprise contributor

After months of talks, rarely constructive but frequently impassioned, between the various competing entities in the Northern California horse racing circuit, California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) commissioners finally signed off on their own calendar of racing dates for the northern half of the state next year, and it’s a significant win for Humboldt County Fair (HCF), which receives two weeks of racing between August 15 and August 28.

Other fairs also got significant boosts in their racing dates with one entity on the losing end — the California State Fair, which lost a week of racing.

Most crucially, Ferndale’s first week runs un-overlapped with Golden Gate Fields — akin to striking the mother lode for the small country track which has struggled financially since new management took over in 2013.

It’s been seven years since the fair was granted a week of unoverlapped racing.

“On behalf of the citizens of Humboldt County, we would like to thank you… for taking the positive leadership to control and correct and stabilize racing in Northern California at the six remaining venues, five of which are fairs,” a relieved Jim Morgan, special counsel to HCF, told the commissioners at their October board meeting at Santa Anita racetrack last week, as the board prepared for a final vote on the proposal.

The big pluses for Ferndale are two-fold.

For one, by moving the two-week race meet from this year’s schedule—August 23 to September 4—back in date to its more usual August slot, Ferndale avoids overlap with the school year. The HCF on its Facebook page stated that the 2018 fair will run from August 15-26. Secondly, the first week of unoverlapped racing will go some way to replenishing the track’s depleted coffers.

While the fair had a historic high reserve in the beginning of 2013 of 35.1 percent, its new general manager Richard Conway quickly spent down the funds with excessive spending and budget overruns. At the end of 2016, its reserve was 11.3 percent. The books have not yet closed on this year’s fair.

In recent years, the fair association also decided to spend money from its general fund in an attempt to keep its finances from this newspaper, despite the lease between the county and the association stating that the fair’s financial records are public documents. The efforts to hide the association’s books failed twice, and the fair board racked up huge attorney bills after its insurance provider said it wouldn’t cover litigation costs. The fair board has also recently had to hire another attorney with the fair association’s own money to answer to a lawsuit filed this past summer by The Enterprise, seeking to have the fair board’s meetings return to being governed by the state’s open meeting law, as was the case for the fair association for dozens of years prior to 2015. A

lso, this year’s race meet wasn’t all that fair management predicted.

Even with one extra day of racing, average daily handle was down almost 17 percent, according to the CHRB’s executive director Rick Baedeker, and fewer horses made it to the starting gate than the previous year.

With this in mind, the first and last time Ferndale ran un-overlapped with Golden Gate Fields was in 2010, when the track generated record profits, and a purse underpayment of nearly $100,000, according to estimates by the California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF). Nevertheless, some estimated that in the past the industry as a whole lost some $800,000 in revenue when Humboldt raced un-overlapped. And various parties, spearheaded by the Stronach Group, which owns Golden Gate Fields, have strongly resisted attempts to award Ferndale this concession. In the end, the notably exasperated commissioners last week threw their hands up at the ongoing gridlock among all the tracks, and drafted the final calendar themselves.

“You’re like an unruly family,” commissioner Madeline Auerbach admonished the room. “If everyone’s a little unhappy with what we’ve proposed, then we’ve probably done a good job.”

At the beginning of the race dates committee meeting at Santa Anita the day prior, however, it looked likely that representatives from Ferndale would indeed be heading back up north unhappy with what would transpire. During that two-and-a-half hour meeting, a number of proposals were tabled from various parties that cast serious doubt not only over the near-term future of Ferndale, but the long term future of the fairs as racing venues.

At the start of the session, representatives of Golden Gate Fields threw a Molotov cocktail into the discussions, introducing a set of dates not shared before among the other members, that would have seen racing run continuously between December 26 and the middle of November at the San Francisco track, with a three-week break in September. That proposal was a radical departure from the current state of affairs. What’s more, no provision was given as to how the fairs would have fitted around this calendar, but Stronach Group representative Scott Daruty said that other northern California venues could race on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while Golden Gate would race Fridays and the weekends – the most lucrative days of the week.

To bolster their argument, the Stronach Group shared a table of statistics that painted the economic viability of the fairs, and Ferndale in particular, in a poor light. According to their numbers, while Golden Gate’s average daily handle between October 20, 2016, and September 18, 2017, was over $1.8 million a day, Ferndale’s 2017 average daily handle was a little under $425,000. This would amount to a 325 percent increase in handle if the race dates were switched over to the Bay Area facility.

California Thoroughbred Trainers Association Executive Eirector Alan Balch then threw into the mix the idea that Ferndale receive no race dates whatsoever next year, arguing that any decisions that get made should be designed to ensure the “current and future viability of Golden Gate Fields.” But Ferndale did receive firm backing in a number of other important quarters, not least of all commissioner Auerbach, who responded to the withering attacks on Ferndale by reaffirming that she would “like to see Ferndale continue.”

Morgan made a heart-felt plea for the commissioners and the other vested interests to look beyond the cold hard stats and acknowledge Ferndale’s other attributes, not only its long history as a racetrack, but its function as a hub for the community, both culturally and economically.

“Well let’s just get rid of Humboldt,” Morgan said. “Sure, let’s get rid of Humboldt. Why don’t we cut down the redwoods? Why don’t we develop the beaches? Why don’t we put condos in Yosemite? Let’s just get rid of our heritage. Once you cut down a redwood, it’s not coming back. Once you close a fair … you don’t reopen it.”

“Humboldt deserves to survive,” he added.

One possible spoke in the wheels for all fairs next year is the possibility that Golden Gate closes its doors to stabling during the summer months, as was mooted at the regular CHRB meeting. If that were the case, the fairs would have to shoulder the stabling of horses in Northern California alone.

“I can tell you, there’s nowhere near a deal right now for off-site stabling for the fairs,” said Thoroughbred Owners of California chief executive officer Greg Avioli. And though “there appears to be enough stalls throughout the fair circuit to cover the horses that run,” said Avioli, it could still prove a logistical nightmare.

Still, at least for now at Ferndale, the takeaway from Santa Anita last week is a mainly positive one.

“It’s best case scenario for us,” said Richard Conway, Humboldt County Fair general manager, at the end of the race dates committee meeting on the Wednesday. “One week is huge – it goes a long way for us. Gives us a great opportunity.” It’s “unfortunate” some of the other fairs didn’t receive the dates they wanted, he said. Representatives from Sacramento track Cal Expo were especially upset at the dates approved. “But it certainly helps us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the network of 78 fairs in California, including the HCF, will benefit starting in 2019 from an estimated $8-$12 million dollars in annual funding anticipated to be earmarked from three quarters of one percent of all sales tax generated at fairs. Assembly Bill 1499 was signed by the governor in October. In 2011, the state cut the $30 million allocated annually to fairs. The HCF has received between $30,000 and $40,000 of state money per year recently for its general fund. In addition, it has been allocated more than $500,000 from the state’s general fund for capital improvements.

Disclosure: The Enterprise editor’s husband was the former GM of the HCF from 1991-2013.