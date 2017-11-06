Marijuana law approved by council; citizens question new pot ordinance

From the November 2, 2017 print edition

With a unanimous vote of 5-0, the Ferndale City Council approved at its October 18 meeting at Town Hall an ordinance regulating cultivation of marijuana for personal use, while prohibiting commercial activity and outdoor grows within the city limits. The new ordinance is now set to take effect on November 18 following a required 30-day waiting period.

The October 18 meeting was the second reading of Ordinance 2017-04, following a study session on it October 3 and a special meeting on October 10 when the council approved the first reading.

Proposition 64 was approved by the voters in California in 2016, legalizing recreational use of marijuana by persons over the age of 21, along with the framework of a regulatory and licensing system. According to the proposition, local governments have until January 1, 2018, at which time the State of California will begin issuing licenses, to put in place “reasonable” local procedures and regulations that can limit the amount and kind of marijuana activity allowed within their respective jurisdictions.

Among its many provisions, Ferndale’s new ordinance prohibits any commercial activity involving marijuana, requires a permit for anyone who wants to grow the plant for personal use, sets a limit of six plants per permit and restricts such permits to indoor grows only.

Several members of the public in attendance at the October 18 meeting stated concerns with the ordinance, while at the same time stating that they had not attended any of the previous meetings and had not actually read the ordinance.

“We as a society have forgotten what marijuana is,” said Centerville Road resident Rachel Harrison. “It’s a drug and we don’t need it in our small community where it leads to other psychedelic drugs. It is indeed a gateway drug. We have three bars and that should be good enough.” One member of the public, who did not provide the council with her name, asked why the ordinance was moving so fast in the approval process.

“The reason why, as you say, we’re rushing it is the fact that on January 1 the state issues a license for marijuana and we don’t have an ordinance in place by then, we fall under state rules and we couldn’t do anything for one year,” explained Mayor Don Hindley.

Several in the audience voiced concerns about the potential impact the smell of marijuana might have on neighboring property owners and the general public from those permitted by the city to have indoor grows of six plants. Councilman Michael Sweeney pointed out ordinance restrictions that prohibit the smell from reaching beyond the permitted site, as well as the required inspection process that would be in place to eliminate such issues.

Council member Dan Brown didn’t seem to think that the impact of Prop. 64 and the impending local ordinance would be a problem for local residents.

“I think the abundance that’s available, I don’t know that any people are going to want to grow anyway, or if they want to got through all the hassle to go through this (the ordinance requirements),” said Brown.

Enforcement of the new ordinance was another segment discussed at the meeting, with Ferndale Police Chief Bret Smith asked to weigh in.

“It’s not like the police are going to arrest,” said Smith. “We’re talking about code enforcement and zoning issues, more than we’re talking about criminal (issues). I think in terms of enforcement, we’re going to have a code issue.”

Also approved by the council, on a 4-1 vote, was the first reading of Ordinance 2017-05, a regulation that will place limitations for parking on Main Street. As presented, the parking ordinance would place a limit of two hours parking on those portions of State Highway 211 where signage is established from 6 am – 6 pm. Ferndale resident Dick Hooley requested that the ordinance be more specific as to what specific portion of 211 would fall under the provisions of the proposed ordinance.

“I live on Main Street, and I don’t want to be limited to two hours parking in front of my house,” said Hooley.

The council voted to amend the ordinance so that it specifies that it will apply to the section of 211 from Shaw Avenue to Ocean Avenue. Councilmember Patrick O’Rourke was the lone no-vote. O’Rourke based his vote on a previous request of Ferndale Chamber of Commerce President Paul Beatie to extend the length of parking to three hours, rather than the proposed two hours. Councilman Michael Sweeney offered a counter-argument to the chamber president’s request. “

I think what spawned this ordinance was chronic people that park their cars on Main Street for long period of time on a regular basis,” said Sweeney. “They’re taking up parking spaces in front of a business, or along Main Street that a visitor might want to use.”