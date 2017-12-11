Document dump shows former schools chief sat on public records; emails show majority of trustees in on secret bond campaign

School board president twice ignored request for public records; after lawsuit, Cory Nunes forced to turn over more than 100 pages of emails, detailing 2016 bond strategy

From the December 7, 2017 print edition

After current Ferndale Unified School District Board President Cory Nunes twice in March ignored a request from this newspaper for his emails regarding school district business, forcing The Enterprise to sue the district to gain access to the public records, Nunes — as the result of a settlement agreement — has turned over to this newspaper more than 100 pages of emails concerning the public’s business.

Many of the emails detail months of secret strategizing last year between a majority of school board trustees and the district’s superintendent — Jack Lakin, now retired from the district but still serving as the Humboldt Del Norte League Commissioner — over how to pass a $4.8 million school repair and modernization bond.

The bond in November of 2016 was the only school bond measure out of six in the county that failed.

When this newspaper last year requested any writings from Lakin regarding the bond, Lakin said he had no emails on his Gmail account for “the purpose of communicating the business of Ferndale USD.” Lakin — contrary to the committee in the late 1990s that passed the last school bond — refused to make public those on the Measure L committee.

The email dump from Nunes contradicts Lakin’s statement and show that he was communicating the public’s business to a majority of trustees. Lakin said on Tuesday, however, all his communications were done as a private citizen to trustees acting also as private citizens and “were not sent as part of conducting district business.”

Trustees for years have discussed a school bond in public meetings and ultimately voted in public to place the bond on the ballot and voted in public on the amount of the bond. Nunes’ public emails from Lakin to four out of five trustees and the secret bond committee discussed who in the community to contact to get public support for the bond and other campaign strategies leading up to election day.

The Enterprise’s litigation counsel, Paul Nicholas Boylan, said that, although he is happy with the district’s improving transparency, the emails the district produced indicate some troubling possibilities.

“The district is regulated by the Brown Act, and the Brown Act requires local agencies to conduct the public’s business in front of the public, and not in secret away from public observation and participation,” Boylan said. “The bond measure is the public’s business, that I am informed the district superintendent claimed the district was not involved in supporting. The emails recently produced shows otherwise. Based on what I’ve seen, it seems that, not only was the district actively supporting the bond, this activity was being performed in secret using private, non-governmental email addresses – and that is the sort of secret government activity the Brown Act is designed to prevent. Maybe this isn’t true, but the only way to find out is with complete transparency that allows the public to freely access records showing district involvement to influence the bond vote,” Boylan concluded. (

Lakin in 2015 also ignored a request for public documents from this newspaper, forcing litigation. The district ended up providing the documents and paying The Enterprise’s attorney fees of $5,500.)

State law does not allow public resources to be used for campaign activity for a bond measure — hence Lakin (most of the time) used a non-district email address to correspond with trustees — the majority of which do not list a district-based email address on the district’s webpage and instead use private email addresses in their official capacity as elected officials. The vast majority of emails sent by Lakin were sent on weekdays during school hours.

A California Supreme Court decision in March ruled that all public officials’ emails — regardless of whether they are public or private email addresses — are public records if they are discussing the public’s business — hence Nunes, because of litigation, turning over the 100-plus pages of emails concerning the public’s business.

Meanwhile, trustee Jerry Hansen, an outspoken opponent of the bond, was not included in the correspondence via email and was not included in dozens of other emails, released by Nunes, from Lakin to the school board regarding other district business unrelated to the bond. Hansen is in the minority opinion most of the time on the school board with trustees JoLynn Jorgensen, Stephanie Koch, Kenny Richardson and Nunes voting as a block. Lakin replied to another public records request from this newspaper made in September of 2016 seeking any correspondence from the district regarding endorsement of the school bond. Again, Lakin stated there were none.

Nunes’ released emails, however, show that Lakin — from his school district’s official email account — wrote four out of five trustees on July 22, 2016, seeking “five leaders” from the community to sign the bond measure for the ballot, calling them “potential key supporters.” He then informed them, again from his school district email account, on August 18 that five “leaders” had signed the ballot measure: Luke McCanless, Alan Jorgensen, Carolyn Luster, Meghan Langer and Ferndale Police Chief Bret Smith. Lakin said in an email this week that he “apparently errored” by using the district’s email.

When long-time trustee Hansen was asked this week by The Enterprise if he had been included by some other means in the dozens of correspondences turned over by Nunes from Lakin to four out of five trustees, on district business other than the bond, he said he wasn’t. Hansen said he stopped using his email address for school district business after the debacle in 2009 involving trustees’ emails and the firing of former superintendent Sam Garamendi, which eventually resulted in the school district paying Garamendi more than $140,000 in a settlement out of its general fund. Hansen, a top vote getter in school board elections, switched to using his fax machine or snail mail to get correspondence from the district. However, he said since 2010, he has received very little communication from the administration.

Lakin, when asked Wednesday by The Enterprise how he shared information with Hansen that he shared with other trustees, did not answer. “I’ve been left plumb in the dark,” said Hansen this week, adding that while he was “vocal” about his opposition to the $4.8 million bond measure, he told trustees that he wouldn’t campaign against it.

As to who was on the bond measure committee, the school district when asked by The Enterprise last year refused to answer. According to Nunes’ email dump, Lakin asked committee members — which included the four out of five trustees as well as various school district employees and community members — if they were willing to give their names to the newspaper. Ferndale Elementary School Principal Renee Henderson, a committee member, told The Enterprise in an email on September 26, 2016 that, “I cannot because the committee is not a function of the district. I am so sorry.”

Meanwhile, the state’s public meeting law — the Brown Act — does not allow for a majority of an elected board to discuss the public’s business via email and out of the public’s view — such as the emails sent by Lakin from his district account, when he asked trustees to submit names of those that would sign the bond document for the ballot. The emails also show Lakin dismissing his presentation of the proposed bond measure to the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce in October of 2016, where he walked out of the meeting after refusing to answer questions about the bond.

“While there were naysayers at the chamber meeting, those who attended and remained quiet during the meeting have made it a point to apologize for the behavior of others, stated their appreciation for the presentation and indicated a positive position towards Measure L,” he wrote to trustees and others.

Lakin was also asked by one community member via email to hold an open house at the district’s two schools to show the public the needed improvements. Lakin said he was “reluctant” to have an open house.

“While it may be beneficial to some it would create an opportunity for others to hijack the meeting and dominate it with negativity,” he said.

Since the bond defeat, more than a year ago, very little discussion has been had by trustees over potential next steps toward fixing major maintenance and modernization issues in the district. Trustees have also not discussed the possibility of floating a smaller bond before district voters.