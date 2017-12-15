Ferndale school officials looking to January with optimism small school funding will be restored

School superintendent reports on “advocacy day” at state capital

From the December 14, 2017 print edition

After an October meeting with officials from the California Department of Finance, Ferndale school district officials are expressing renewed optimism that critical small school funding will be secured at the end of the current school year in June.

Time is running short to nail down an estimated $400,000 – $500,000 — or perhaps up to almost 10 percent of the monies the district receives from the state — that is sent to the Ferndale district in the form of Necessary Small School Funding for Ferndale High School.

For years the school has received the money but a change in the wording of the funding’s law in 2013 put Ferndale’s funding on the line, along with five other school districts.

An “issue” paper on the funding, written by the Coalition of Necessary Small School Districts” in July, states that the change in the language eliminated funding for schools if they were “the only high school maintained by a unified school district” and had an enrollment less than 287 students. Basically, the state has noted, that schools such as Ferndale High are close enough in proximity to other high schools, such as Fortuna, for students to attend. In 2014 a reprieve was granted to Ferndale High and half-a-dozen other unified school districts in the state that were affected the change in the language of the law.

District officials, with the help of area lawmakers, managed to keep the funding going but with a sunset clause that ends the funding at the end of the current school year in June of 2018.

Now, down to the wire, the affected school districts are hoping to make the temporary funding language permanent either through legislation or the state budget. January offers the first opportunity to introduce a “Necessary Small High School” bill and/or the first chance to insert language into the governor’s budget proposal.

“I came away feeling better than I had been,” Ferndale Unified School District Superintendent Beth Anderson said of her late October “advocacy day” in Sacramento in late October. Speaking at the district’s board of trustees meeting on November 8 at Ferndale High School, Anderson said her Sacramento trip included a phone meeting between Senator Mike McGuire and a representative from the state’s Department of Finance, Thomas Todd. (McGuire was unable to make it to Sacramento because of the Sonoma County fires.) Anderson said each of the six school districts affected shared stories of what the impacts on their schools would be if the funding is permanently eliminated.

“I feel like he was receptive,” said Anderson of the Department of Finance representative. “‘These stories prove you are unique’, he said. The only bad news is that we are still in the waiting game,” said Anderson.

“We want the funding to be reinstated in perpetuity so we don’t have to do this again in three or four years,” added the district’s business manager, Denise Grinsell, who also attended the Sacramento event. “We’re not asking for more money, just to keep receiving what we’ve been getting all along. It seemed like that was in our favor.”

“Now we just wait and see,” said Anderson. “If it gets into the budget . . . we will know at the end of January. If not, we do legislation.”

The district is being aided by a Sacramento lobbying firm, to which it has paid $1,000 a month for several years. I

n a letter to Senator McGuire in August, Anderson said that if the funding is not restored, the Ferndale school district would fall into an unsustainable pattern of deficit spending.

“If a solution is not found, teaching positions would have to be reduced to a point where the high school would no longer be educationally viable and the school would potentially have to close,” she said.

Meanwhile, because of the potential loss of the Necessary Small School Funding, the district has had to provide “placeholders” for cuts in its budget multi-year projections should the funding not be reinstated in order to show it can meet fiscal solvency. Total revenues received by the district for the current fiscal year are estimated at $6.75 million. Multi-year projections show expected revenues to total $6.16 million in 2018-19. The district’s reserve is projected to be 20.41 percent in 2018-19. In 2019-20, the district projects that the reserve level would fall to 17.14 percent. In addition, if the Necessary Small School Funding is not secured, an agreement with the district’s 30-plus teachers stipulates that salaries will revert back to the 2015/16 salary schedule with a decrease of 2.5 percent