Humboldt County Fair Association wants county to hide fair’s financials from public

With lease coming up for renewal between county and fair board, appeal made to remove “public records” clause

From the December 14 print edition

With the Humboldt County Fair Association’s (HCFA) lease with the county of Humboldt over the publicly-owned 65 acres of fairgrounds up for renewal in 2018, the fair board is asking the county to hide the association’s books from the public.

This, in light of the fair association paying more than $75,000 in attorney fees from its own budget and the association’s liability insurance provider paying another $46,000 in attorney fees in two recent losing battles with this newspaper to keep its finances private.

In a letter dated March 28, 2016, recently obtained from the county through a California Public Records Act request, the fair board’s pro bono attorney has asked the county to rewrite the historic lease of the public property. The lease currently states that all “books, records and documents” pertaining to the management and control of the fairgrounds” are public records.

Attorney Jim Morgan, in his letter to the county’s Senior Real Property Agent, Ronda Kime, states that because the fair association changed its historical status in 2015 from an affiliate of a government entity to a non-profit corporation, “it is not necessary for such documents to become part of the public record.”

The fair association receives state General Fund monies for its operations and capital improvements on the fairgrounds. The association also belongs to three public joint powers authorities and — until recently — held its reserve fund and monies delivered to it from state allocations in the county’s coffers. (The reserve fund of approximately $113,000 in March of 2017 was moved to the association’s operational fund in order to have enough money to pay bills. The fair’s cash on hand at the time was down to $11,375 compared to $64,000 in March of 2016. In January of 2013, the fair had a record high cash and reserve balance of approximately $500,000. Fairs of similar size to the Humboldt County Fair (HCF), according to a recently released report from the California Division of Fairs & Expositions, at the end of 2016 had an average reserve of 49.3 percent. The HCF had a reserve of 11.3 percent with its operating cash down to $209,343 at the end of 2016.)

“It is sufficient that the county may request, in writing, such books, records and documents at any time for county purposes,” stated Morgan in his letter, appealing to remove the requirement that the public can request the fair’s writings, including financial records.

It’s unclear what Morgan meant by “county purposes,” since the county is subject to the state’s public records law and, presumably any documents the county can request are public records.

Morgan did not respond to a request for comment by this issue’s deadline.

Morgan states in his letter that the fair association is aware that it is “obligated” to make all books, records and documents “subject to examination” by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and/or the State Department of Finance, but that it “is appropriate to now redact the requirement that such books, records and documents ‘be and remain public records’.”

County spokesperson Sean Quincey did not respond to a request for comment.

The letter from the fair board’s lawyer to the county was discovered after the county provided minutes from the past several years of fair board meetings to this newspaper. The lease between the county and the fair association states that the county can request fair board minutes — similar phrasing to what Morgan has requested an updated lease to state. When this newspaper asked the county to request the fair board minutes from the fair association, the county balked at first. After this newspaper filed suit against the county, county officials quickly provided the minutes to this newspaper as public documents — per the language of the lease.

While the fair board’s meetings and minutes were always open and available to the public, in 2015 — when the fair board changed its historic tax status — it stopped doing its business in public meetings governed by the state’s public meeting laws. Initially, the meetings were completely closed — apart from a short “community comment” period at the beginning of the meetings. Now, the fair board opens a portion of its meetings to the public but does not have an agendized public comment portion and still retreats behind closed doors to discuss items it doesn’t want the public to hear. It also doesn’t place on the agenda specifics about possible action it plans on taking — such as approving controversial non-fair events that impact the community — or most recently, deciding to move the annual fair’s junior exhibitor week to the last week of the 2018 fair when many area students will be back in school.

(Disclosure: The Enterprise editor is married to a former general manager of the HCFA.)