State recommends “open and public” deliberation on cannabis events at fairgrounds

From the March 1 print edition

Ferndale Police Chief Bret Smith calls new state guidelines for cannabis events at fairgrounds “a good first step.” The guidelines were announced late last year by the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Division of Fairs & Expositions (F&E). According to F&E’s Branch Chief John Quiroz, the guidelines were developed by F&E and CDFA attorneys, as well as F&E staff, “to address this sensitive legal and policy issue.”

The Humboldt County Fair Association (HCFA), along with the Ferndale Police Chief, found themselves in a cloud of smoke just over a year ago after Smith snuffed out a proposed January 2017 cannabis competition — the Humboldt County Cup — approved by the fair board. Smith at the time informed fairgrounds manager Richard Conway that the proposed activities for the festival were “inconsistent with state and local law.” Smith cited that smoking marijuana in public was prohibited under Proposition 64 (the state’s proposition legalizing recreational marijuana passed in November of 2016) and that smoking or using marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school was not allowed. He also referenced a Ferndale city ordinance that prohibits dispensing marijuana.

The state’s first recommendation before contracting with an event organizer to hold a cannabis event, is that a fair board “should deliberate during an open, public meeting on whether or not these events should be allowed to occur on fairgrounds.” In early 2016, Ferndalers did not have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Humboldt County Cup, since the fair board met in private. (Since early 2015, when the fair association changed its long-standing public status, it has conducted most of its business behind closed doors.)

Once this newspaper learned of and reported on the fair board’s approval of the cannibas event, the police chief got involved, as did several local citizens who took their concerns to the Ferndale City Council.

The state in its guidelines lists “recommended factors, at a minimum,” that a fair board should consider. They include: community values and standards in regards to cannabis as reflected by local city and county cannabis ordinances; fairgrounds’ proximity to schools, youth recreation centers, parks and other areas minors congregate; relationship with California Highway Patrol and/or local law enforcement and “potential federal enforcement on cannabis use.” If a fair board concludes that it will allow cannabis events, the state recommends that the board adopt a policy that should state whether medical and/or adult use cannabis events will be allowed and whether sales and adult use will be allowed.

Since marijuana is still illegal under federal law, the state guidelines address whether a general manager or board members can be arrested for allowing cannabis events to occur on fairgrounds. The guidelines state that under California Government Section 820.4, public employees are not liable for an act or omission when exercising due care in the execution of any law.

“This immunity extends to the public entity itself,” state the guidelines. “Therefore, if a CEO and a board allow cannabis events to be held on fairgrounds after taking necessary steps to ensure that the event and its activities are in full compliance with state law, there should be no cause for concern.”

However, the HCFA’s general manager is no longer a public employee and the fair association contends it is not a public entity. The fair board changed its historical status in 2015 from that of an affiliate of a government entity with public employees to a non-profit corporation that the fair board contends is no longer under the state’s open meeting laws.)

The organizer of the Humboldt County Cup, Matthew David Smith-Caggiano, said after reviewing the state guidelines “they may not be good enough for concerned Ferndale community members.

“Someone might raise the concern of the current federal administration’s stance on cannabis and this excessive conservative view could leave us in a vulnerable position,” he said in an email. “We do not want to risk the potential harassment of our patrons from the Ferndale community.”

Smith-Caggiano also said that he felt his proposed 2017 event was discriminated against because it planned to have Reggae music performers and that the chief of police gave in to the “concerns of a few Ferndale citizens.”

With this newspaper referring to the proposed event as a “pot fest” in its reporting, Smith-Caggiano said that description gave the event “a negative connotation.

“We know this does not represent all Ferndale residents and hope progressive Ferndale citizens will unite and become more active expressing their views,” he said.

The fourth annual Humboldt County Cup will be held at the state-owned Redwood Acres Fairgrounds on December 15 “to celebrate the 2018 harvest,” according to the event’s website.

Meanwhile, police chief Smith said he plans on discussing the new state guidelines with the fair’s Conway. Conway did not respond to a request for comment on the guidelines.