Editorial: Smoke screens

From the March 8, 2018 print edition

We wonder what fairgrounds manager Richard Conway has been smoking.

After we reported in last week’s edition on the state’s recommended guidelines for cannabis events at fairgrounds, including the suggestion from the state that fairs have “open and public” deliberations on such events, the Times-Standard picked up the story. While Conway wouldn’t talk to The Enterprise about the guidelines, he said lots to the Eureka daily.

First, according to the Times-Standard, he said that the guidelines don’t apply to county fairs but rather to state-run District Agriculture Associations. According to an October 26, 2017 letter to fair boards and their managers from the California Department of Food and Ag’s Division of Fairs & Expositions (check it out on our website), the guidelines “can also be a reference for the non-DAA fairs such as county fairs.” (Our emphasis, not theirs.)

While several of the reasons that Ferndale’s police chief snuffed out the pot festival planned a year ago at the fairgrounds included the fact that one can’t smoke on county property or smoke marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, Conway stated that if the county removes the no-smoking section in the fair association’s lease with the county and “if something can be worked out” about the 1,000 foot smoking ban around schools, “we’ll see what we can do about them,” adding that he “hates to turn away an event.”

What?

Why would you want to remove the no-smoking rule on publicly-owned county property? And, why would you want to change the law that doesn’t allowing lighting one up near a school? We are fully aware that last year’s proposed Humboldt County Cup would have been on a Saturday while students aren’t in session at the high school, but seriously? What does your fair director Dr. Fred Van Vleck, head of Eureka City Schools, say about your intentions? Not to mention, just down wind from the fairgrounds is the so-called school “drug-free zone.”

You also stated that public input “was welcomed” more than a year ago when the proposed Humboldt County Cup was being talked about by the fair board.

What?

The last time “community comment” was noticed on the fair board’s monthly agenda was in November of 2016! The ONLY time the “Humboldt County Cup” was on a fair board agenda was on April 25, 2016 and it was discussed behind closed doors with no notice to the public except three words: Humboldt County Cup. It wasn’t until this newspaper saw on social media that the cannabis festival had been approved by the fair board, and reported on it, did the community know the details about the event.

And, as for the controversial motorized events held last year and back in the news on this issue’s front page, NEVER were the events listed on a fair board agenda. Zip opportunity for input from the community.

“The majority of our meetings are open to the public,” states Conway in the Times-Standard. Once again — not true. As soon as this newspaper’s attorney requested that the fair association go back under the Ralph M. Brown Act — the state’s public meeting law that the fair association operated under for decades — the fair board opened up a slight portion of its meetings to the public where it approves mundane items and hears a few non-controversial committee reports. The vast majority of its business, however, is done behind closed doors. We even had to sue the county of Humboldt to see the fair association’s minutes, even though the lease between the two states that fair board minutes are public documents.

Open up the fair board doors to the public for all its business.

Stop putting up smoke screens and start telling the truth.