Exclusive racing dates not expected to bring 2010 windfall

From the March 8 print edition

At a meeting Tuesday of the California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF), board members voted 4-0 to pay back only half in 2018 of what is owed in purses — prize monies paid to horsemen — from the past two years. For the Humboldt County Fair (HCF) that means, according to CARF Executive Director Larry Swartzlander, that the fair will only net $54,000 in extra commissions in 2018 even though it received from the state a much sought after exclusive week of unoverlapped race dates during the first week of the fair this August.

In 2010, the only other time the HCF managed to wrangle one week of exclusive race dates on a 4-3 vote from the California Horse Racing Board, the fair netted an approximately $300,000 extra in commissions paid to the HCF.

While Swartzlander initially estimated that the one week of exclusive race dates and host status for the HCF would net the fair $128,000 in extra commissions, back debts have brought that number down 58 percent to $54,000. The HCF owes CARF $47,245 for its services putting on the 2017 race meet — that number despite receiving $46,000 in an extra check from CARF earlier in 2017 in “augmentation funds.” It also owes half of $36,539 in purse monies from the last few years.

If the vote on Tuesday at the Sacramento CARF meeting had confirmed an earlier proposal for the four member racing fairs to pay back all of what they owned in back purse monies to CARF, Ferndale’s estimated commissions for 2018 would have been only an extra $37,000.

Alameda Fair CEO Jerome Hoban said at Tuesday’s meeting that his fair will pay all that is owed CARF this year in an effort to be “fiscally responsible” to both his fair board and CARF. HCF General Manager Richard Conway had no comment for this story. The Times-Standard newspaper reported in February that Conway estimated the exclusive racing dates would bring the fair an extra $150,000.