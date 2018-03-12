Motorized event back at fairgrounds racetrack with no environmental review

July 14 flat track motorcycle racing event scheduled; Ferndale city councilman urges event be postponed until fair association complies with state’s required environmental review

From the March 8 print edition

Western Flat Track Association’s Randy Kremlacek is hoping more than 100 riders head to the quiet Victorian Village on July 14 to participate in the second annual Humboldt Half Mile motorcycle race, scheduled for the Humboldt County Fairgrounds.

“We had 75 riders last year,” said Kremlacek. “Our goal is to increase that to over 100. This year we expect to have many more spectators and many will be spending the night in the area.”

Kremlacek also said in an email to The Enterprise that the event “brings in substantial revenue to your town and county.”

The event, however, has some questioning the scheduling of the racing and the lack of an environmental review that may be required by state law since the fair association has changed the use of the race track from its historical horse racing to now include motorized events, including last year’s monster truck show. Both the motorcycle racing and monster truck brought in noise complaints to the city and triggered the question of whether an environmental review — including public hearings and possible noise mitigation measures — were required of the county-owned fairgrounds that sits within the city limits.

The city pointed to the county regarding compliance with the California Environmental Quality Review (CEQA), and the county pointed to the city as being responsible for compliance. After city officials met with county officals, Ferndale City Manager Jay Parrish said that the county would include CEQA compliance for change in use in the new contract for the Humboldt County Fair Association (HCFA), which leases the fairgrounds from the county.

The current five-year contract expires July 31. Last year the motorcycle racing event was held on August 5. This year, as noted earlier, it will occur before the lease expires and a new lease is signed. Parrish said on Monday that he believed that the county’s Public Works Department “is tasked to develop a new contract and anything that may be necessary to accomplish that. That should include any CEQA needs for change in use.”

Ferndale City Councilman Patrick O’Rourke said that he believes the July 14 event should be postponed until the fair association “complies with mitigation measures identified in a required CEQA” review.

“To do otherwise, shows a flagrant disregard for the citizens of the city of Ferndale,” said O’Rourke. “If HCFA moves forward without appropriate compliance, and with disregard to community input and concerns, I will advocate for non-renewal on their county lease.”

Fairgrounds neighbor Lynn Shoblom, who along with husband, Lee, operate a vacation rental on their Fifth Street property, said they are taking their rental off the market for the event.

“I won’t subject our guests to that awful noise,” said Lynn, adding that “100 percent” of her guests say they come to Ferndale “for peace and quiet. “Lost business and revenue for us and the city,” said Lynn. “I don’t understand how this can happen, since there hasn’t been a recent use of the track for motorized racing. I was under the impression that this was in the works and should have been done before allowing motorized racing this year. This is taking advantage of our neighborhood and town. If they are allowed to get away with it, it will continue and get worse.”

HCFA General Manager Richard Conway did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Meanwhile, Kremlacek said that after last year’s event, his association “checked with the chief of police and he said that they didn’t experience any more noise complaints than usual for a Saturday afternoon.”

Ferndale Police Chief Bret Smith, however, said on Tuesday that “it is unlikely that I would have made such an assertion since there were a few noise complaints regarding the race.” The chief added that as he recalls, last year’s racing event — and practice the day before — was “fairly normal” as far as overall activity in the community. Many complaints came into the police department following last year’s monstor truck event, held prior to the motorcycle racing. Residents were told by the police department that there was nothing the city could do about the complaints since the property belonged to the county.

Kremlacek said that his association this year has added a section to its rulebook that states: “Modern quiet exhaust systems produce as much or more power than loud exhausts. WFT does not allow open, unrestricted exhaust systems. Racers should be sensitive to community standards and respect the right of fellow citizens to enjoy a peaceful environment.”

Meanwhile, the county’s Sean Quincey stated that in an effort to “preserve the integrity of the negotiation process,” the county “typically does not comment publicly on any possible changes” to a lease or other agreement until they are approved by the board of supervisors

“With that said, the fair association has been a partner with the county for a long time when it comes to conducting the county fair and carrying out activities at the Ferndale fairgrounds. As is the same with all of our partners, the county expects that the fair association will comply with the applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations relating to the operations and activities it conducts.”

Ferndale’s Jay Russ, a participant last year, said he’s looking forward to defending his championship of the 230 class at this year’s event.

“I’m certain this year’s event will be even more of a success than last year,” he said, while not answering questions about the noise impacts to neighbors.