With horse racing continuing to drain resources, junior exhibit program shores up fair’s budget

The Humboldt County Fair Association (HCFA) finished 2017 with a boost in its operating reserve of two percentage points but ended up with less cash in the bank to operate the fairgrounds than it started the year with, as horse racing continued to be a drain on the fair’s bottom line while junior livestock exhibit programs helped shore up the association’s cash flow.

At the end of 2016, the fair association had approximately $216,000 in operating and non-designated cash. At the end of 2017, it had $145,000. The 2017 budget called for the fair association to bump its operating reserve to 18 percent from 11.3 percent. It finished 2017 with a 13.5 percent reserve of its operating expenditures, down from a high of 35 percent five years ago.

The average reserve for fairs of a similar size to the Humboldt County Fair, according to the California Division of Fairs & Expositions, is 49.3 percent.

Despite 2017 year-end financial statements showing a net profit of $133,778, the total cash reserves — including several accounts earmarked for junior livestock auctions — for the HCFA dropped by $14,815, when compared to the same reports from the prior year. According to the 2018 HCFA operating budget proposal, a document that shows actual figures for the previous two years along with projections for the current year, the association generated $1,835,407 in revenues, while incurring $1,737,819 in expenses. An allocation from the State of California’s General Fund of $38,000 rounded out the total money accumulated for operation of the county fairgrounds by the association.

In contrast to the net gains indicated in the HCFA budget proposal, however, its total cash on-hand decreased by nearly six percent, according to the organization’s December 31 balance sheet reports for 2016 and 2017. The report indicates a decrease from $253,031 in 2016 to $238,216 in 2017. The 2016 figures included the retention of $103,135 in the HCFA checking account along with $113,064 in cash it had on reserve with the County of Humboldt, bringing to $216,199 the association had available at the beginning of 2017 to pay its bills. That operating cash reserve dropped to just $145,259 at the beginning of 2018, as the association emptied its account with the county, and used it in preparation of a late-August fair last year.

Included in the operational cash are earmarked funds such as a Racetrack Fundraiser reserve of $27,400 and a Lighthouse Renovation reserve of $7,200 — both reserves raised by holding raffles.

The decrease in operating funds was buoyed by other accounts that are included in year-end numbers. Those accounts are designated for specific purposes, such as payroll, exhibitor premium checks and youth livestock auctions. At the end of 2017, the Junior Livestock Auction account made up $40,656 of HCFA money on hand and the Dairy Heifer Replacement fund constituted another $25,656 to the year end total of $238,216, as reported on the fair’s balance sheet.

If the 2018 allocation of $38,000 from the state comes at the same time as last year (June) the association may have to dip into one or more of its restricted funds, like the youth livestock auction accounts, to make ends meet in preparation of the 2018 fair, which is scheduled for August 15-26.

In 2017, when the HCFA decided to move its fair dates to conclude on Labor Day and added an extra day of racing, its cost of conducting the race meet increased by $16,435, going from $528,656 in 2016 to $545,091 last year. The HCFA Board of Directors budgeted for 2017 racing expenses to increase to just $503,000.

Meanwhile, revenues generated from horse racing remained nearly unchanged year-to-year, increasing from $460,189 in 2016 to just $463,788 in 2017, even with the extra day of racing. That minor increase came despite the HCFA’s policy change, which dropped its additional charge for those going to the races, while replacing it with a higher price at the front gate for all adults attending the fair, whether they went to the races or not. With that change in policy, the association walked away from $31,426 it collected from racing admission in 2016 to an increase of $34,133 in fair admission in 2017, according to the budget numbers.

None of the commissions earned from 2017 horse racing handle had been paid to the HCFA by the California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF), the Sacramento-based public joint powers authority that provides various services and supplies to put on the meet. Through an agreement with CARF members, which includes three other racing fairs in addition to Humboldt, CARF retains commissions generated by the HCFA until all of the associated expenses have been accounted for.

Meanwhile, in 2017 and in 2018 the association continued capital improvement projects at the fairgrounds. Those projects, such as redoing the floor in Belotti Hall and starting work on the fairgrounds’ aging water system, are paid for by state general funds monies. The California Department of Food and Agriculture Division of Fairs & Expositions requires the HCFA to have its budget approved by county supervisors.